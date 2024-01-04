FMC Abeokuta Nurses Protest Poor Welfare, Working Condition

Nurses at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday protested against poor welfare and terrible working conditions.

The nurses under the auspices of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) blamed the management of the hospital for subjecting them to inhumane treatment.

The nurses protested against a shortage of manpower and an alleged exclusion from the 2023 promotion carried out in the institution.

The health workers lamented that their members incessantly collapse on duties over work overload and an unconducive environment.

The aggrieved workers were seen singing solidarity songs and carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Stop selective promotion”; “Nurses workload is enough for promotion”; “Nurses’ lives matter”; “Give us our promotion”; “Healthy workplace, healing spaces, nurses demand both”; “Improve nurses’ working environment”.

It will be recalled that the National President of NANNM, Micheal Nnachi recently lamented the loss of over 75,000 of their members to the outside world due to poor wages and an indecent working environment in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the NANNM Chairman, FMC Abeokuta chapter, Olufimilola Adekunle, said more than 200 nurses in the hospital have relocated abroad.

She added that less than 300 nurses are left in the institution to take care of hundreds of patients visiting the hospital daily.

Adekunle lamented that the nurses are exhausted, and overworked due to acute manpower shortage in the hospital.

“It is really tough to survive; we had to collapse three units together. We are going to merge some wards together, that is what we are planning to do immediately after this protest because we cannot bear it any longer.

“We want the government to come to our aid, we are working and we need to be paid for what we do. All our rights should be given to us. Our next action is to down down the road. We are going to write them and stop working because, in the past months, we have seen our nurses collapsing.

“In the past two months, we lost two nurses. Our lives are important. The workload contributed to the deaths and our nurses collapsing on duties. The only thing we enjoy from the management is this promotion, we don’t benefit from them.”

Reacting to the protest, the Head of Clinical Services of the hospital, Dr Kunle Adediran, told our correspondent that the issue regarding the promotion was beyond the management. Saying promotion of a nurse is dependent on the dictate of the Federal Ministry of Health.

He, however, promised that the hospital would write to the Federal Government intimating to them of the development of the hospital.

“We are all employees of the Federal Government and all that we do has to be done in compliance with the directive of the government. It was not entirely up to the management.”