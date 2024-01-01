Firm picks director

The Orchard has appointed a former General Manager of Music for Trace Media, Lanre Masha, as director for West Africa operations. The company said in a statement that Masha would spearhead the company’s operations in West Africa, offering distribution expertise, release strategies and regional support to the company’s roster of artists and label clients.

As part of his new role, he would report to the Executive Vice President of the company, Prashant Bahadur. It added that he would also collaborate with Vice President, Development for Africa Ben OldfieldMarket, noting that his short time with the firm had seen him already starting to boost the company’s teams of artists from French-speaking West Africa, Ghana and also bolstering the Lagos team. Prior to his appointment, Masha has served an eight-year tenure at Trace Media, where he was the general manager for music and editorial, playing a role in supporting and building artist presence locally and internationally. Also, he has held marketing and sales roles at Pepsico in Chicago, music curator of Art X Live!, a division of Artx Lagos and he is the founding member of MARS, the home to breakout afro-pop star YKB, who has already received cosigns from Joeboy and Finesse hitmaker Pheelz.