55-Year-Old Man Impregnates 15-Year-Old Niece

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 55-year-old Ademola Joshua over an alleged grievous case of incest and sexual abuse.

The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Jimoh Abayomi, impregnated his 15-year-old niece in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area of the state.

Giving details of the incident, Jimoh said on 4th January, 2025, one Adewale reported to the Command that the suspect had been engaging in unlawful sexual activities with his sister’s daughter, a 15-year-old minor.

He said the complainant stated that the act was uncovered following inquiries into the cause of the victim’s pregnancy.

Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the case was immediately referred to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the Command for discreet and thorough investigation.

The police spokesman said the suspect is currently in custody and would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Jimoh said the Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children, and to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full weight of the law without compromise.

Jimoh said the State Police Command remains resolute in translating the vision of the Inspector General of Police into visible actions that build public trust and enhance community safety.

While appreciating members of the public for their timely and courageous reporting, the police spokesman said the Command urged all residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and actionable information to the Police for swift intervention.