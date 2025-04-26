55 World Leaders Attend Pope Francis’ Burial In Rome

Share

No fewer than 55 heads of State, 14 heads of government, and 13 reigning monarchs were among the millions who gathered in Rome to pay their final respects at Pope Francis’ burial.

Pope Francis was interred at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, his favorite church in Rome, on Saturday afternoon, following a two-hour funeral service held at St. Peter’s Square, according to the Holy See.

The pontiff died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

His coffin was transported to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in an old popemobile, after the funeral service at St. Peter’s Square.

World leaders, including the U.S. and French presidents and their wives, were among those who, like Britain’s Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, paused in front of the Pope’s coffin to pay their respects.

Other dignitaries from various spheres of life and religion also attended the funeral service held at St. Peter’s Square.

Prince William represented King Charles III, head of the Church of England, paying his respects to Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

At the historic funeral, Prince William stood side by side with Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a moment of silence before Pope Francis’s sealed wooden and zinc coffin placed before the altar in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The prince, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, solemnly stood with his hands clasped and head bowed in reflection ahead of the funeral mass.

Afterward, William walked through the ornate basilica and into St. Peter’s Square, shook hands with a member of the clergy, and was guided to his seat.

He was carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne, making a solo journey to the Vatican for the funeral — his first time representing the monarch at an international funeral.

William spoke briefly with former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump inside the basilica on his way to the service.

Seated in the third row, William found himself unexpectedly placed next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He had earlier exchanged greetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The seating arrangements, expected to be according to protocol — in order of precedence and alphabetically in French — were not strictly followed.

During the ceremony, the prince was seen reading the order of service booklet, which contained an English translation.

His attendance was in line with modern tradition and protocol; in 2005, Charles, then Prince of Wales, represented Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

This occasion marks a significant milestone in William’s role as a global statesman and future king.

In the row in front of William sat Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

Meanwhile, a complex security operation was in place around the Vatican as hundreds of thousands filled the streets of Vatican City.

Earlier, an estimated 150,000 people bid farewell to Pope Francis from the roadside as his funeral procession passed through central Rome, including the historic Forum and Colosseum, accompanied by police escorts and motorbikes.

Around 250,000 people gathered for the funeral service in St. Peter’s Square and surrounding streets.

In total, approximately 400,000 people participated in the events, according to Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

