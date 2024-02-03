55 Kidnapped As Bandits Ambush Wedding Train In Kastina

No less than 55 wedding guests were kidnapped by suspected bandits while taking a bride home along Damari town in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Confirming the development, a resident of the area said the incident occurred at 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 2.

According to the source, three local security volunteers died in the rapidly arranged rescue effort.

“The victims were initially over 70, mostly friends to the bride, in which several others escaped after jumping off the moving canter van when the terrorists hijacked the van,” he said.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that; the Sabuwa area is plagued with security challenges.

The local government area has been grappling with the presence of bandits and their collaborators, who frequently serve as informants.

Alhaji Basiru Musa, Chairman of Dandume Local Government Area, has confirmed the incident.

While some unconfirmed reports indicate that a few kidnapped ladies escaped, the chairman pledged to verify and provide updates.

He emphasized that, while the women were from Dandume, the bandits intercepted them on their way from Sabuwa Local Government Area at 9 p.m.