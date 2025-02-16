54Footballx’s target bridge football fanship gap –Anyababa

Share

The CEO of 54Footballx, Ikem Anyababa, has said the motive behind setting up the outfit is to bridge the wide gap between the fans and their favourite teams and players within Nigeria and across the world.

In recent times, 54Footballx’s representatives; reporters and cameramen, have been seen covering the Nigeria Premier Football League and national teams’ games within and outside the country including the female teams inside the camp as one of their core values.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the man popularly called Baba said Nigerians love football but all of them cannot be at match venues at the same time and there is a need to bring them closer to the team even if they are not there.

“That is a big market that we are yet to tap into in this country and at 54Footballx, we want to give the fans what they are yearning for. The younger generation are more technology savvy and we need to feed their minds especially those who love football.

“They have access to most of these international players even though they didn’t leave Nigeria, so why not project the ones here too and let them get familiar with them and at the same time grow our football.”

