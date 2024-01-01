‘High interest rates’ll worsen Nigeria’s debt burden in 2024’

Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has said that an expected high interest rate environment may worsen Nigeria’s debt burden in 2024. The firm, which made the forecast in its Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation for December, also noted that “Nigeria’s debt is becoming unsustainable.”

Specifically, it stated: “Nigeria serviced its debt with 99 per cent of its revenue in H1’23. Nigeria’s debt burden will be exacerbated by high interest rates in 2024. Efficient use of borrowed funds is crucial for its debt sustainability. The Federal Government must spend on productive sectors to boost revenue sources.” New Telegraph recently reported that in their reaction to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest data on Nigeria’s public debt profile, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd raised concern over what they said is the country’s high debtto-GDP ratio, which according to them, casts doubt on the sustainability of its public debt. The analysts noted that although the DMO’s numbers indicate that the country’s total public debt increased marginally by 0.61 per cent to N87.91 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, the rise reflects a significant 99.5 per cent year-on-year increase from the corresponding period in 2022 when the total debt stood at N44.06 trillion. Also reacting to the DMO’s data, merchant banking and asset management group, FBNQuest, said in a report released last week that Nigeria’s high debt service costs cast doubt on the sustainability of the country’s rising public debt. In the report, which focused on the DMO’s disclosure that the Federal Government’s total domestic debt stock increased by four per cent q/q to N50.2 trillion as at the end of Q3 ‘23, the firm noted the government’s share of domestic debt represents 90 per cent of the nation’s total domestic debt stock of N55.9 trillion, with the balance comprising of the domestic debt of the state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The report partly read: “The FGN’s total domestic debt stock is equivalent to roughly 22 per cent of 2023f GDP.

However, if we include the domestic debt of the states and the FCT, the figure rises to 24.6 per cent of ‘23f GDP. “The breakdown of the domestic debt shows that the proportion of FGN bonds, usually the largest component of the overall debt mix, decreased slightly to 86 per cent from 87 per cent in Q2 ‘23. A key reason for the increase in FGN bonds, and consequently domestic debt stock, is the DMO issuing over N5.3 trillion in bonds this year (N5.9 trillion with non-competitive allotments considered). “Given the tight external financial conditions, the DMO has had to depend heavily on domestic debt sources to help plug the FGN’s budget deficits. The total domestic debt stock accounts for around 64 per cent of total public debt, with the FGN’s share accounting for c.57 per cent. “Given the escalating debt service costs, reflected in a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of 67 per cent as of 9M ‘23, the rising public debt remains a source of concern regarding its sustainability. The FGN’s 2024 budget proposals show planned borrowings of N7.8 trillion, of which N6.1 trillion is to be sourced from domestic borrowings.”