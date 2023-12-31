Banditry: More Woes For A Troubled Nation

FELIX NWANERI reports on the Christmas Eve attacks by bandits on some local government areas of Plateau State, which have brought to therefore, the reality that the war against insecurity is far from over

There is no doubt that government’s inability to come up with sustainable strategies to confront rising insecurity and violence across the country poses a significant threat to the unity and development of Nigeria.

However, the recent attacks by bandits on Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State have further established that Nigeria has become a land of violence.

The gunmen attacked remote villages in the affected councils, killing over 150 people according to reports although the Plateau State Police Command, last Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 96 persons were killed, while 221 houses were set ablaze during the attacks.

The state Commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo. Amnesty International’s Nigeria office, on its part, said it confirmed 140 deaths based on data compiled by its workers on the ground and from local officials.

However, the death toll has risen to 195 as search for missing persons is still ongoing. Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, who disclosed this last Thursday, said there are fears of a higher death toll as some people remained unaccounted for.

While some residents said that it took more than 12 hours before security agencies responded to their calls for help, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who spoke on the issue in a television interview, said the assailants targeted 17 communities.

The communities include Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos and reports have it that over 10,000 people were displaced. His words: “This has indeed been a very gory Christmas for us. We have had to celebrate with a heavy heart.

Just when people had finished preparing for Christmas celebrations, unprovoked attacks were unleashed on several of our communities. As I’m talking to you, in Mangun Local Government alone, we buried at least 15 people.

“So far this morning (Tuesday), in the Bokkos Local Government, we were counting not less than 100 corpses. I have yet to take stock of that of Barki-Ladi. Most of the communities affected in Barki-Ladi share a border with the Bokkos Local Government.” He further disclosed that no fewer than 64 communities in the state had been displaced by terrorists who are occupying schools in the local government area.

“When people are dislocated from their villages and they have to run for shelter, now we are struggling to provide shelter for these people that have been displaced and dislocated from their communities. If they stay away from those communities for a sustained period, the terrorists would come in.

“As I am talking to you today (Tuesday, December 26), in the Riyom Local Government and in Barkin Ladi Local Government, schools have been occupied by these terrorists for almost a number of years now. We have not less than 64 communities that have been displaced and their lands have been taken over by these terrorists.

“Under the last regime, the feeling among people in Plateau State, particularly victims of these attacks is that it looks as if the terrorists were given official government backing to be able to terrorise them because little or nothing was done to repel these attacks.

“I can tell you these schools that are being occupied, it didn’t just start now some of those schools have been occupied in the last three, four, five years. Children therefore in those schools have not been able to go to school. They have to relocate.

“We even have primary health care centres abandoned because of these terrorists, which means that our health care system is put in jeopardy. What do we need to do? I think this is where the President needs to come in.”

While no group has claimed responsibility for the Plateau attacks, some have put the blame on herders, who have been severally accused of carrying out such mass killings across the North-West and North Central zones. Those who hold this view predicated their belief on activities of killer herdsmen across the country.

The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mainly Christian farmers. Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central, the herders have recently advanced towards the southern part of the country.

One attack too many

As expected, the Plateau attacks have rekindled debate on growing insecurity across the country, which according to some stakeholders, portend a grave danger to the country’s continued existence and reasons for this fear are not farfetched.

From the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East to banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North Central; farmers/herders clash in the North Central as well as the entire South; militancy in the South-South, and agitation for self-determination in the South-East, the story of Nigeria is not only a nation at war with itself but one that its corporate existence is under threat.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which is driven by Islamic extremists has not only claimed thousands of lives and property, it has turned millions of Nigerians to refugees in their own country.

Across most northern states as well as neigbouring Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon, are camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Nigerian descent. The crisis has equally crippled economic activities in most north eastern states.

The immediate past Muhammadu Buhar-led Federal Government had in 2015 pronounced Boko Haram “technically defeated,” but most Nigerians believe that the proclamation was mere propaganda as the insurgents have remained an ever-present threat.

The belief, notwithstanding, there is no doubt that the Buhari administration made appreciable progress in the war against terror in the North-East by galvanizing Nigeria’s neighbours and the global community against the insurgents.

So far, rebuilding efforts by the Federal Government in conjunction with donor agencies have been at a huge cost. The World Bank at a time announced that it earmarked $800 million to support the rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed in the North- East by Boko Haram. In the case of bandits ravaging the North-West; kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling have become lucrative businesses.

In the oil-rich but impoverished South-South; oil theft is the order of the day despite efforts to stem the tide, while separatist agitation in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not only grounded economic activities in the zone but also led to loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure.

While kudos should go to the Buhari government for restoring relative peace to the troubled North- East, other existential threats seem to have whittled the gains of the war against insurgency.

These threats portray Nigeria as a nation at war with itself. They have also prompted some stakeholders to call on Nigerians at a time to bear arms and defend themselves as the Federal Government seems to have failed to perform its core function of protection of lives and property.

But justifiable as this proposal seems, some individuals, who warned against the dangers of such measure, recalled how several non-state actors emerged across the country in the name of protecting their respective zones, only for them to transform to self-determination groups.

Interestingly, calls for Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves against criminal elements were rekindled within two months of the present Bola Tinubu administration over reports that 237 Nigerians were killed in his first month in office, particularly in Plateau and Benue states.

More killings despite Tinubu’s riot act

While there is no doubt that Nigerians grappled with security challenges all through Buhari’s era, President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on May 29, promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country.”

He also pledged to reform both the nation’s security doctrine and architecture. Consequently, the President appointed new service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser (NSA) on June 19 and charged them to work together in order to strengthen the fight against insecurity.

The head of the security agencies are General Chris Musa (Chief of Defence Staff – CDS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff – COAS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff – CNS) and Air Mashal Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff – CAS), Kayode Egbetokun (Inspector-General of Police) and Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as NSA.

Ribadu, who spoke on the President’s charge after his first meeting with the security chiefs on July 3, said: “He (Tinubu) gave us the assurance that he’s with us a hundred percent. He told us we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done.

He will expect us to deliver and we are grateful for the opportunity. “We are going to work tirelessly to ensure we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and getting our lives back.” “Things are improving in our country.

If you see, the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down. It will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of people that are given opportunity. They are probably some of the best we have, and they are not going to fail you.

They will certainly deliver.” However, like experiences during successive administrations, Tinubu’s riot act to the security chief was greeted by killing of over 200 people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State few days later.

And in what seemed adoption of “established template” for reaction to such issues, the President, in a statement by his then Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, not only decried the incident but charged various socio- cultural and religious bodies in the two states to take steps to halt the carnage.

The President, who said he found it very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in Plateau and Benue, particularly urged community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace, while rebuilding trust and restoring harmony to the conflict areas.

His words: “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about. A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities, demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.” Tinubu also reaffirmed his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria and directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

Endless lamentations/assurances

Again, the Federal Government, in its reaction to the Christmas Eve killings, reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory.

In a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, government also assured that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants would be tackled boldly and decisively.

The statement, which added that Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice, read in part: “The Federal Government acknowledges the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks and pledges to scale up collaboration with and support of the state governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

“At the federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis- response efforts.”

The President, in another statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, directed the security agencies to immediately apprehend those behind the heinous and brutal attacks. The statement read: “President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

“The President also directs the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks, as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

“While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

No end in sight to killings

Despite President Tinubu’s directives to heads of the various security agencies and promise to curb insecurity, the situation persists although most citizens are of the view that the President has not really taken concrete steps to avert the rising threats to national security, and most significantly, the country’s unity.

While this assumption remains a subject of debate, the Igbo socio- cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is of the view that the failure of the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria and introduce a state policing system is behind the growing attacks across the country.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who stated this in his reaction to the Plateau killings, according to a statement by the group’s Secretary- General, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, described the incident as an “orchestrated act of genocide.”

“The Igbo leader lamented that the Federal Government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze’s call for restructuring and state policing system as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country,” the statement read in part.

Iwuanyanwu, according to the statement, added that it had “become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.”

He, however, noted that the attacks and killings have persisted in Nigeria because those who perpetrated the attacks in the past often go unpunished.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, which also condemned the killings, said the incident added to the sad memories of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, and by rampaging bandits in Zurmi, Zamfara State, both within weeks apart. The forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad–