Villarreal’s interest in Chukwueze stifled by UEFA regulation

Villarreal, the Spanish La Liga outfit, has expressed interest in securing Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze on loan; however, this desire has hit a roadblock due to UEFA regulations. Chukwueze made a highprofile move to Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer, with a transfer fee of €28 million.

Anticipation was high for the Nigerian attacker to make a significant impact in the league, building on his stellar performance in the previous season, where he notched up 13 goals and 11 assists in 52 games. Despite the high expectations, Chukwueze’s performance at AC Milan has fallen short. With two goals and one assist in 19 games, the Super Eagles star has shown glimpses of brilliance but has overall struggled to meet the anticipated heights. Villarreal, currently facing challenges in the Spanish top flight, has been exploring options for a winger, with Chukwueze emerging as a potential candidate due to his past association with the club. However, according to AS, Villarreal has redirected its focus to other options due to a UEFA rule that restricts players from returning on loan to their former team if they leave before their contract expires. In Chukwueze’s case.