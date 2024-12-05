54,000 Women Benefit From N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants – Ogun Dep. Gov.

Share

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele has stated that over N3 billion has been disbursed to 54,000 women under the Individual Livelihood Grants of Nigeria For Women Project.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele disclosed this during the flag-off of the Livelihood Collective Operational and the handing over of Livelihood Collective Groups to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development at the Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

She noted that the gesture was part of efforts to remove barriers limiting women’s participation in economic activities and contributing to nation-building.

The deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Nigeria for Women Project in the State, noted that the Nigeria for Women Project has formed over 3,700 Affinity Groups, adding that over 67,000 women across Ijebu North-East, Odeda, Yewa North, and Ikenne Local Government Areas have so far benefited from the program.

The Steering Committee Chairman also revealed that 61 Collectives comprising 11,000 WAG members, who are engaged in agricultural and non-agricultural programs, have been established.

The women have undergone comprehensive training in business skills, financial education, gender awareness, and life skills, which has equipped them to overcome gender-based challenges and embrace modern entrepreneurial practices.

The deputy governor said: “The Nigeria for Women Project has formed over 3,700 Affinity Groups and over 67,000 women across Ijebu North-East, Odeda, Yewa North, and Ikenne Local Government Areas.

“To further remove the barriers limiting women’s economic participation, the state government disbursed over N3 billion in individual livelihood grants to 54,000 women in April 2022.

“Under my leadership as the Chairperson of the State Steering Committee for the Nigeria for Women Project, we have established 61 Collectives comprising over 11,000 WAG members engaged in agricultural and non-agricultural programs across Ijebu North-East, Odeda, and Yewa North local government.”

Engr. Salako-Oyedele also noted that the success of the Nigeria for Women Project became the inspiration for fulfilling the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s pledge to provide empowerment for women leaders, adding that under the governor’s Oko’owo Dapo program, over 100,000 additional women benefited from a similar program across the State.

She stated that the state government recognizes the indispensable role of women as caregivers and drivers of economic growth and community transformation. The Nigeria for Women Project would hand over 61 collective groups and hubs to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

“We are going to proudly hand over 61 collective groups and hubs to the Ministry of Women Affairs. This includes two rice processing hubs, five maize storage and marketing hubs, 38 cassava processing hubs, seven cassava and maize production hubs, and nine tailoring hubs,” she said.

While appreciating the Federal Government for making Ogun State the South West representative for the implementation of the World Bank-supported Nigeria for Women Project, the Deputy Governor charged the beneficiaries of the program to maximize the opportunities and make good use of the resources provided for the operations of the hubs.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, disclosed that over 1,616 Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) have been formed across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that the groups have directly benefitted 33,530 women who have received training in financial education and business skills in 2024.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the program has disbursed over N5 million to various Women Affinity Groups in the state, adding that participants have collectively saved over N1 billion through the initiative.

Hon. Adeleye further added that the Nigeria For Women Project has created life-changing opportunities for over 54,000 women, noting that women now have access to critical training in Financial Education, Business Skills, Gender and Life Skills, and Grievance Redress Mechanisms.

The commissioner noted that the flag-off and handing-over ceremony of the Livelihood Collective Groups and Hubs is currently ongoing in Ijebu North-East, Odeda, and Yewa North under the Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP).

“The program has disbursed ₦536.4 million as revolving grants to WAGs, and participants have collectively saved over ₦1.721 billion through this remarkable initiative.

“This acknowledgement underscores the state government’s dedication to fostering women’s economic independence and building a more inclusive economy.

“Through the grouping of women into Women Affinity Groups (WAGs), the NFWP has created life-changing opportunities for over 54,567 women beneficiaries.

“These women have received Individual Livelihood Grants to start new businesses or expand existing ones. Additionally, 11,435 WAG members have benefited from the establishment of Livelihood Collective Groups and Hubs, spaces designed to foster collaboration, learning, and collective progress,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the program, Mrs Egunjobi Olufunmilayo, a farmer from Yewa North; Mrs Olabiwonninu Yemisi, a tailor from Odeda Local Government; and Mrs Obikoya Oluwasola from Ijebu North-East, acknowledged that the Women Affinity Group program has helped them as a farmer, tailor, and petty trader to grow their businesses to an enviable height.

The event had Hon. Hadiza Abubakar Yar’adua and Dr Nofisa Muhammad, Commissioners for Women Affairs and Social Development of Katsina and Zamfara, and Dr Aisha Abubakar, who represented the Jigawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs, in attendance.

