My father was sold out by Company’s cashier- Son

Judge, my husband’s lawyer took bribe, says Widow

Back in the late 60s to the early 70s, the name of the notorious and condemned armed robber, Dr Ishola Oyenusi, instilled fear into the hearts of many wherever and whenever it was mentioned. That was before March 27, 1971, when he had a date with the firing squad, following his conviction and sentence to death under the Robbery and Firearms Decree of 1970 enacted by General Yakubu Gowon’s military regime. Also, convicted along with Oyenusi was Joel Amamieye. Fifty-four years later, the widow and one of his sons, Maria Ebikife and Bishop Micheal Amamieye, have broken their silence and insisted in an interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI that their patriarch was innocent and wrongly accused by the cashier where he worked. Excepts

Amamieye Jnr. speaks Who was Joel Amamieye?

He was my father and the Personnel Manager of WAHUM in Ikeja at that time. That was what he did until he was executed. He did not have any other business except for what he did at WAHUM.

While growing up in Warri, I was very angry and my eyes used to be blood red at what happened to my father that I vowed that I was also going to avenge my father’s wrongful execution because when you see the video of him being executed by firing squad for a crime that he did not commit and even as a young child, you can never remain the same.

Oyenusi carried out the robbery operation of which my father was implicated as the mastermind. If you are to see the video of the execution, you will see a man lamenting and he was the only one. That was my late father, Joel Amamieye and my ambition then was to become the most notorious criminal but thank God for Jesus.

Was there any connection between him and Dr. Ishola Oyenusi back then?

There was no connection at all. Even Oyenusi confirmed during the trial that he didn’t know Joel Amamieye.

If there was no connection, how then was he accused of being part of the gang?

The cashier was the one who knew when salaries would be paid—WAHUM is still existing. People see videos online calling my father one of the leaders of the Oyenusi gang, and I have tried to correct that, but it keeps coming up. The cashier was the only one who could have been privy to when salaries would be paid, and that is not the job of the personnel manager.

What I know is that the cashier lied and said my father informed Oyenusi and his gang that salaries would be paid on that particular day. It was not true, and I don’t know how that lie was sold and believed. That was how he was roped into the case, unfortunately, and it led to him being executed by firing squad under the Special Provision Decree, the Robbery and Firearms Decree of 1970, promulgated by Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

You said the cashier roped in your late father in the case?

Yes. He did this to disconnect himself from the case. The cashier was arrested, and from what I know, the investigating officer and the Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the case were from Edo State and from the same tribe as the cashier.

So, it was easier for him to be exonerated and accuse an innocent man. There are places that I still go today that when I mention my name, Amamieye, it rings a bell and when I tell them who I am, they remember my father and say he was an innocent man.

When he was arrested, was there a confession made by him that he was involved in the robbery?

My father never made any confession. If there was one, it must have been fabricated because how can you make a statement about an incident you are innocent of?

Was there any intervention by WAHUM?

The organisation washed their hands off by doing nothing. There was no fight from WAHUM. I can be very confident to say the cashier that blamed my father must have fabricated a very strong story that may have made them divorce themselves from the case. If you know WAHUM, they have records, but it can be said that he was their personnel manager with a very good character.

What can you say about the different stories being peddled online about the execution?

I often tell these content creators that they weren’t born then, and they narrate the story as if they were present, capturing the moment in real time. It used to infuriate me, but God has made me pass that because it was the darkest day of my family. There were two public executions during that period. My father was in the second execution, while another Ijaw man, Oyazimo, was part of the first execution at the Bar Beach in Lagos.

Oyazimo was also wrongly accused and executed. Someone stole from one Alhaja, and as the person was being chased, unfortunately for Oyazimo, he was at that spot and was pointed to as the thief—and that was it. It was not an armed robbery case but because they wanted to get rid of Oyazimo, it was easy to use that. As a result, his wife took their three children in a car and rammed it into a barricade, thereby killing herself and the children. So, the damaging impact of that execution was that my own mother survived it all these years, but Oyazimo’s wife could not.

Going back to the arrest of Oyenusi and your father, was Oyenusi not able to reveal his source of information while being interrogated?

Those are critical questions that any right-thinking mind must ask. The unfortunate thing is that you are asking the wrong person and at the wrong time because these are questions that should have been asked before. Robbery incidences of such magnitude that lead to execution are not judicial proceedings that go as fast as these ones went. The process was just too quick, with too many questions begging for answers.

Some questions I need answers to would give an amount of closure to this case. I am still fighting for the truth to be out so that my father can come clean posthumously. Secondly, to get an apology from the Federal Government to our family because of the damage it cost us. My uncles and aunties changed their last name. I am the only one bearing that name today because they don’t want to be reminded of the pain.

I know one day, the truth will be out, and if possible, we can give my father a befitting burial. Even after the execution, bodies are not released to the family for burial. So, us getting his corpse is impossible but we need closure. Regarding the body of Oyenusi, acid was poured on his body after he was pumped with bullets.

This was to ensure that he was totally dead because he threatened those men when he was being led to be executed that he was going to come after them. I got all this information from my mother and those who were around when it happened.

What about the faith that he practiced? Were they not able to stand for him?

My father was not from a Christian background but was an enlightened man. He left Nigeria in his early 20s for Liberia, then Egypt, and then Germany. He had a wife in Germany and children back then, but we can’t locate them. When the Civil War began, his elder sister was killed. So, that was why he returned to Nigeria before securing employment with WAHUM.

While all these happened, what role did your mother play?

My mother had no formal education, as she was married to him straight from the village. Secondly, my mother wasn’t given access to communicate with my father. Thirdly, my mother was not consulted, and she bore the pains of losing her husband, whom she loved.

Was it as a result of the fact that Oyenusi was terrorising people then that there was no activist or group of persons that could have fought for him?

It was as a result of the Civil War that just ended; there was no outcry, and any form of that would have been met with stiff military action. There are places I go to where when they hear my name, they say to me they remember an innocent man that was killed. The community which he represented was thrown into mourning because of the loss of a good man. The process that led to my father’s execution was too fast. The cashier that implicated him also died a mysterious death around the same time my father was executed. If there is no connection to him and WAHUM, it has tried to disconnect every relationship with my father.

Widow, Mrs. Maria Amamieye speaks How long were you married to him before the incident happened?

I am the senior wife of the late Joel Amamieye. I got married to him in 1967 after he came back from Germany, where he had spent some time studying. I was 18 years of age, while he was 27. Our marriage only lasted four years and two months, and I had four kids for him, though our secondborn passed at an early age. He took good care of me, and I had help who assisted with taking care of our kids. We moved from Ebute Metta to Ikeja, and I was pregnant when the whole issue started.

How did it happen?

He was a dedicated person while he worked as a personnel manager at WAHUM. Unfortunately, the Oyenusi gang came to rob the premises, when they were about to be paid. Even after his arrest, Ishola Oyenusi said he did not know Joel Amamieye and that it was the cashier at that time, who brought the business to them.

Did he have any legal representation to argue his case?

So, my husband was the first to be accused. After Oyenusi had said he doesn’t know Joel but the cashier, he was placed as the last of the accused persons. As the cashier saw that he was moved to the last position, the cashier realised that Joel being released would be a problem. So, he gave money to the judge and the lawyer representing my husband. I was always going to him to give him food and water, and he believed that he would be released and not executed. I was not informed that he would be executed.

Even his people were asking if I knew anything about it, and I kept repeating that I knew nothing, and Oyenusi had already said he didn’t know him. The cashier that implicated him, I do not know because he never visited our house. His second wife passed away last year.

How has it been like living with the trauma for over 54 years?

Having your marriage cut short within four years is not easy, especially when the person is innocent. He rode on his bicycle to work to attend to pressing problems, and it was by the grace of God that I survived. There was no help from anywhere. The judge that handled the case may still be alive. Not many persons are bearing the name Amamieye anymore. It is only my son that still uses the name because he is proud of his father.

Before he starts to minister anywhere, he mentions his father and his name because many stopped using that name due to the stigma. Even those who knew his father always told him that he died an innocent death. Even while at the execution ground, he kept saying his blood would speak for him because he was wrongly accused. After his execution, I came back to Warri and gave birth two months after. I faced a whole lot of challenges emotionally, raising my children and dealing with the stigma too, but God has been faithful and has kept me alive.

Epilogue

By the end of 1970s, during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria was just exiting the civil war and was in its path to restoration and reconciliation. Arms flooded the black market and in this time, a name came up, Ishola Oyenusi popularly Dr Ishola Oyenusi. There was a man on the rise and was known as the man who dared death. He was no medical doctor or even scholarly but was made famous because of his guts and his gun to bring terror to the people of Lagos and neighbouring cities.

From information gathered, he vowed to be rich when a vehicle splashed water on him. He was once said to have robbed and killed a man as he made away with his car presented to his girlfriend. That gave him the nickname “The Romantic Armed Robber” He was jailed but somehow found his way back to his deeds.

He was reported to have robbed a vehicle conveying cash around the Onigbongbo end of Ikorodu Road, which had all the people in the vehicle killed. He was said to have lived in Ibadan but carried out operations in the South West of the country as he robbed banks, industries and killed people.

The final straw that broke the Camel’s back was when he robbed WAHUM Industries in Ikeja, Lagos, which led to the killing of a Police officer and the stealing of £28,000, a large sum at that time. He and his gang were subsequently arrested of which a man, Mr Joel Amamieye, was named. He maintained his innocence and according to the video online, Joel Amamieye was heard saying: “My spirit will prevail on my enemies, who have conspired to away my life at this time’.