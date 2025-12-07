54 Years After Execution With Oyenusi: Amamieye’s Family Alleges False Accusation, Wrongful Killing

My father was sold out by Company’s cashier- Son

Back in the late 60s to the early 70s, the name of the notorious and condemned armed robber, Dr Ishola Oyenusi, instilled fear into the hearts of many wherever and whenever it was mentioned. That was before March 27, 1971, when he had a date with the firing squad, following his conviction and sentence to death under the Robbery and Firearms Decree of 1970 enacted by General Yakubu Gowon’s military regime. Also, convicted along with Oyenusi was Joel Amamieye. Fifty-four years later, the widow and one of his sons, Maria Ebikife and Bishop Micheal Amamieye, have broken their silence and insisted in an interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI that their patriarch was innocent and wrongly accused by the cashier where he worked. Excepts

Amamieye Jnr. speaks Who was Joel Amamieye?

He was my father and the Personnel Manager of WAHUM in Ikeja at that time. That was what he did until he was executed. He did not have any other business except for what he did at WAHUM.

While growing up in Warri, I was very angry and my eyes used to be blood red at what happened to my father that I vowed that I was also going to avenge my father’s wrongful execution because when you see the video of him being executed by firing squad for a crime that he did not commit and even as a young child, you can never remain the same.

Oyenusi carried out the robbery operation of which my father was implicated as the mastermind. If you are to see the video of the execution, you will see a man lamenting and he was the only one. That was my late father, Joel Amamieye and my ambition then was to become the most notorious criminal but thank God for Jesus.

Was there any connection between him and Dr. Ishola Oyenusi back then?

There was no connection at all. Even Oyenusi confirmed during the trial that he didn’t know Joel Amamieye.

If there was no connection, how then was he accused of being part of the gang?

The cashier was the one who knew when salaries would be paid WAHUM is still existing. People see videos online calling my father one of the leaders of the Oyenusi gang, and I have tried to correct that, but it keeps coming up.

The cashier was the only one who could have been privy to when salaries would be paid, and that is not the job of the personnel manager. What I know is that the cashier lied and said my father informed Oyenusi and his gang that salaries would be paid on that particular day. It was not true, and I don’t know how that lie was sold and believed.

That was how he was roped into the case, unfortunately, and it led to him being executed by firing squad under the Special Provision Decree, the Robbery and Firearms Decree of 1970, promulgated by Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

You said the cashier roped in your late father in the case?

Yes. He did this to disconnect himself from the case. The cashier was arrested, and from what I know, the investigating officer and the Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the case were from Edo State and from the same tribe as the cashier. So, it was easier for him to be exonerated and accuse an innocent man.

There are places that I still go today that when I mention my name, Amamieye, it rings a bell and when I tell them who I am, they remember my father and say he was an innocent man.

When he was arrested, was there a confession made by him that he was involved in the robbery?

My father never made any confession. If there was one, it must have been fabricated because how can you make a statement about an incident you are innocent of? Was there any intervention by WAHUM? The organisation washed their hands off by doing nothing.

There was no fight from WAHUM. I can be very confident to say the cashier that blamed my father must have fabricated a very strong story that may have made them divorce themselves from the case. If you know WAHUM, they have records, but it can be said that he was their personnel manager with a very good character.

What can you say about the different stories being peddled online about the execution?

I often tell these content creators that they weren’t born then, and they narrate the story as if they were present, capturing the moment in real time. It used to infuriate me, but God has made me pass that because it was the darkest day of my family.

There were two public executions during that period. My father was in the second execution, while another Ijaw man, Oyazimo, was part of the first execution at the Bar Beach in Lagos. Oyazimo was also wrongly accused and executed.

Someone stole from one Alhaja, and as the person was being chased, unfortunately for Oyazimo, he was at that spot and was pointed to as the thief and that was it. It was not an armed robbery case but because they wanted to get rid of Oyazimo, it was easy to use that.

As a result, his wife took their three children in a car and rammed it into a barricade, thereby killing herself and the children. So, the damaging impact of that execution was that my own mother survived it all these years, but Oyazimo’s wife could not.

Going back to the arrest of Oyenusi and your father, was Oyenusi not able to reveal his source of information while being interrogated?

Those are critical questions that any right-thinking mind must ask. The unfortunate thing is that you are asking the wrong person and at the wrong time because these are questions that should have been asked before.

Robbery incidences of such magnitude that lead to execution are not judicial proceedings that go as fast as these ones went.

The process was just too quick, with too many questions begging for answers. Some questions I need answers to would give an amount of closure to this case. I am still fighting for the truth to be out so that my father can come clean posthumously.

Secondly, to get an apology from the Federal Government to our family because of the damage it cost us. My uncles and aunties changed their last name. I am the only one bearing that name today because they don’t want to