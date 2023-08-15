54 Communities In 19 States Will Experience Severe Flooding Within The Next 5 Days – NEMA

Residents in Lagos, Delta, Adamawa, Ekiti, and 15 other states across the federation will witness heavy downpours that will lead to Flooding between Monday, 14th to 19th August 2023.

This was revealed in a press release from the Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja, through the southwest office coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, which shows that a total of 59 communities will be affected by the flood.

According to the memo, the flood will be severe in Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo, and Surulere areas of Lagos state; Atani area in Anambra state; and Numan and Shelling areas in Adamawa state.

Other States predicted with precipitated rains are Aboh in Delta state; Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena and Ondo areas of Ondo state; Ifo, Ota and Sagamu areas of Ogun state; Lafia and Wamba areas of Nasarawa state; Ikom and Ogoja areas of Cross River state; Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, and Katagum areas of Bauchi state.

Hadejia and Miga areas of Jigawa state; Ilesa and Osogbo in Osun state; Kosubosu area of Kwara state; Anka, Bungudu, and Gusau areas of Zamfara state; Goronyo area of Sokoto state; Serti area of Taraba state; Ito, Katsina-Alan and Vande-Ikya areas of Benue state; Oguta and Orlu areas of Imo state and Ugba area of Abia state will also be affected by Floods in the next few days.

Recall earlier in the year, the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, had warned that 178 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fall among highly probable flood risk areas for 2023.

Offering a breakdown of the Annual Flood Prediction for the year 2023 in February, Adamu said that parts of “148 LGAs in July, August, and September will witness Flooding.

Based on the predicted gravity of Flooring for the current year, the Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Clement Nze, had also promised an increase in the frequency at which the Agency releases climate predictions that could aid preemptive steps towards mitigating and minimising the risk of flooding.