54.3m Travellers Passed Through Doha In 2025

…Qatar redefining pet travel

In 2025, 54.3 million travellers from around the world passed through Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar – enjoying its exceptional world-class services and facilities.

But it’s not just people who benefit from Qatar Airways’ exceptional care. From cats and dogs to horses and exotic wildlife, animals receive the same level of attention and comfort as their human counterparts. Qatar Airways Cargo transported more than half a million animals in 2024, setting a benchmark in live animal logistics.

At the heart of this achievement is the air cargo carrier’s Animal Centre – the largest of its kind globally. The state-of-the-art facility offers dedicated spaces for cats, dogs, birds, reptiles and horses, ensuring every animal’s unique needs are met.

A modern groom’s room allows horse grooms to rest while monitoring their animals via live tv feeds, and 24/7 veterinary care ensures constant expert oversight. Animals transiting through Doha receive the same exceptional care as those departing or arriving.

For layovers exceeding three hours, Qatar Airways Cargo ground staff ensure that crated animals are given the opportunity to stretch and walk, and that their kennels are cleaned where possible. Pet owners are also provided with a personalised e-card featuring their pet’s photo and a well-being update, offering reassurance throughout the journey.

Even wild animals such as lions, tigers, and rhinos, transported as part of Qatar Airways Cargo’s WeQare Rewild the Planet initiative, pass through Doha. As part of this program, the airline offers free transport for wild animals being returned to their natural habitat. In addition, Qatar Airways Group enforces a zero-tolerance policy on the transportation of illegal wildlife and wildlife products.

This commitment is reinforced through its partnership with United for Wildlife (UfW), where the airline proudly serves as an Official Airline Partner, actively working to combat wildlife trafficking. Transporting live animals is a complex process.

Each animal has unique needs, and Qatar Airways considers everything from aircraft environmental controls and ground handling to animal physiology and enclosure design. The goal is to deliver the highest standard of care – whether in the air or on the ground.