I’ll Complete All Abandoned Project Of My Predecessors – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has vowed to complete all abandoned and inherited projects of his predecessors

Adeleke who said governance is continual, explained that his government inherited many abandoned projects which he said must be completed.

He assured the residents of the state that all the new projects initiated by his administration since his assumption of office a year ago would be completed in due course.

The Governor spoke while inaugurating the multi-million naira office complex of the Osun State Health Insurance Agency constructed by his administration at Abere.

“We are gathered for another significant event. On my resumption of office, I pledged to complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administrations.

” I remain committed to that obligation. Public funds must never be wasted due to political differences. I have completed several of such uncompleted projects.

“Today, we are commissioning another inherited project to house a very successful state agency, the OHIS. From this new edifice, our administration will continue its drive towards expanded health coverage and access. The Health Insurance Office Complex is to create a conducive environment for the administration of health insurance policies for better health for Osun citizens.

“You will recall that recently our government ordered the unprecedented enrollment of ALL pensioners in Osun State into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS, free of charge.

” I am glad to inform you that this exercise is almost completed. To show our commitment to this exercise, our government has collaborated and is still collaborating with international organizations to bring succor to the people of Osun in terms of qualitative healthcare.

“Our government also plans to renovate all the 332 focal Primary Health Centers and some comprehensive health centers in the state.

” We will ensure genuine, detailed upgrades unlike the questionable handling of health projects under the last administration. We will install water systems (boreholes) with proper reticulation and ensure 24-hour electricity supply through the installation of solar electricity systems in all these focal PHCs.

“You will also recall the Imole Medical and Surgical Outreach we did and will still do. We are sincere about this and thousands of the good people of Osun who benefitted are living witnesses. To the glory of God, we did not record any casualty during these outreaches

“We are creating an enabling environment to retain our health professionals. We target action against Japa syndrome. Our government has approved the full payment of Hazard allowances to all our health staff as approved by the Federal Government. We also intend to replace all healthcare workers who have left with new ones with improved packages. This has been adequately appropriated for in the 2024 budget.

“To also cushion the unpleasant economic situation, we kept to our

Our government recognizes the importance of health insurance and intends to reduce or even eliminate out-of-pocket payments for treatment in hospitals. That is the reason for making it compulsory for all political office holders to enroll in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme in addition to civil servants that are also compulsorily enrolled.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage the informal sector; traders, artisans, businessmen, unions, etc to key into the programme. The premium is so small and the benefit so large. Government will continue to support the Osun citizens through OHIS until we are able to achieve the Universal Health Coverage.”

The Governor who used the occasion to express gratitude to the people of the state for their prayers during his medical vacation abroad disclosed that his return hale and health vindicated him from his enemies, especially the opposition party.

Adeleke while assuring the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to deliver the dividend of Democracy to the people of the state hinted that all projects initiated by his government will be given adequate priority it deserves.

He applauded the remembers of his cabinets especially his Deputy Prince Kola Adewusi who held a brief for him while on medical vacation warned the opposition to engage in constructive criticism rather than destructive saying his administration will continue to run a transparent government accountable to the people.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency, Dr Rasaq Akindele, said the organisation has been delivering on its core mandate of quality healthcare for all, adding that enrolment of all pensioners in the state as directed by the governor has reached an advanced stage.

Dr. Akindele added that free medical and surgical outreach for residents, especially the senior citizens will start at no distance time.

He said: “Free Medical and Surgical Outreach for the Pensioners will commence in January. This is OHIS in collaboration with Rotary International.

He further said: “After completing the enrollment of Pensioners, the Governor, Dr Demola Adeleke has given the directive that free registration of the Vulnerables should begin.

“The Agency in 2024 is taking the sensitization to the informal sector and the informal stands at 4 thousand.

“The total enrollees currently on the Scheme as of today stands at 250 thousand. But of those enrollees are from the formal sector

“80% of the 23,000 pensioners enrolled by the State Government free of charge have been successfully cleared for proper treatment.

