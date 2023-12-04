Juventus Eye Double Deal For Man United Outcasts

Manchester United are on the verge of selling Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to Juventus for just £26 million.

According to reports, the pair have no future at Old Trafford and will be let go on the cheap as soon as possible.

Jim Ratcliffe is set to complete his purchase of 25% of the club and one of his first moves will be to streamline the squad.

Serie A title hopefuls Milan could be among the beneficiaries as they look to sustain their challenge.

Sancho has not featured for United since publicly falling out with manager Erik ten Hag after the defeat to Arsenal in September.

Ten Hag accused the winger of not training well enough to be selected, an accusation the England international later branded “lies”.

And his refusal to apologise means he has been frozen out.

Van de Beek’s Old Trafford career has never got going, with the Dutchman managing just two appearances so far this season.

He has scored two goals and laid on two assists in 62 matches since signing in 2020 and his future is also very likely to be away from Manchester.