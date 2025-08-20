53-Year-Old President Vows To Knock Out Afinni In Comeback Fight

With his return to the boxing ring after 25 years, Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer, Ike ‘The President’ Ibeabuchi, has promised to knock out his opponent, Idris Afinni, in their 12-round bout scheduled for the Molade Okoya Indoor Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, August 23.

‘The President’ was originally scheduled to face British veteran Danny Williams who bowed out of the fight due to an injury, and Afinni was drafted in as a new opponent for his long-awaited comeback fight in Lagos. The fight, which has also received official sanction from the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), will be live on Prizefighting.tv.

The fight is proudly supported by the Nollywood actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot. Ibeabuchi, a 52-year-old, is going to the fight with an impressive record of 20 fights, 20 wins, with 15 of those victories coming by the way of knockout while Afinni, a 40-year-old professional boxer, will be banking on a career record of 17 wins, seven losses, and two draws.