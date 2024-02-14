53-Year-Old Engineer Docked Over Alleged Fraud In Lagos

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday, docked a 53-year-old engineer named, Adeleke Adebesin over alleged N40 million fraud.

The presiding judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko ordered he should be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre after Adebesin and his business, Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nigeria Limited, were arraigned alongside James Oladimeji Ogunsango, who is currently at large.

New Telegraph reports that the Police Special Fraud Unit had filed three counts of charges against Adebesin related to the acquisition and issuing of bogus checks.

The prosecution’s attorney, Mr Sylvester Azubike, informed the court during the defendant’s arraignment that the defendant had reportedly persuaded Taiye Fajana, the chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Ltd., a businessman in Lagos, to give him N40 million at some point in 2019.

In part payment of a reimbursement for the N40 million he received through his company’s account from Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, Azubike claimed that the defendant, his company, and Ogunsango, who is allegedly at large, issued Stanbic IBTC bank checks with check number 20218203 and account number 00234349 dated October 30, 2019, in the sum of N20 million, drawn in favour of Twins Faja Nig Ltd.

He informed the court that the cheque was turned down by the bank for insufficient cash when it was presented.

Sections 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-related Offence Act, No. 14 of 2006, were violated, according to the prosecutor, and the offences were punished. as well as Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004, Section 1(a)(i).

The accused, however, entered a not-guilty plea to the accusation brought against him.

However, the defendant’s attorney, E. N. Offiah, informed the court that his client needed a limited notice period to submit his bail application because he had only recently received a briefing on the case.