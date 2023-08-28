53-Year-Old Bridge Collapse In Plateau After Heavy Downpour

A 53-year-old bridge that connects a few towns and villages in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has fallen as a result of Sunday’s heavy downpour.

New Telegraph gathered that the bridge collapsed around 1pm while motorists plying the route on Sunday, August 27 but no life was lost.

A resident of Shendam named Aliyu Baga told newsmen that the bridge fall had caused further suffering for the local population.

He stated that the bridge was constructed around 1970.

READ ALSO:

“The people of the LGA have to look for alternate roads to go into the town and other local government councils. The incident has indeed added another hardship. The bridge is linking many places, including hospitals, and markets among others.

“It is the only bridge that eases the movement of farm inputs and all other important economic and social activities in the LG. We appeal to relevant authorities to come to the rescue of the people of the council,” he said.