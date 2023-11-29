No fewer than 25 people were feared killed, while about 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fire disaster caused by an accident involving two vehicles at Bode Saadu in the Moro local government area of Kwara state.

It was gathered that the fire incident occurred when a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy-duty truck, and an 18-seater bus collided at about 3:18 pm on Tuesday at Peke village along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu expressway in the Moro local government area of the state.

The Head of Department (HOD), Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that the petrol tanker, travelling from Niger state, was using the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos state.

He said: “The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, while it also affected the 18-seater bus coming from Lagos.

“On November 28, 2023, around 15:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Peke village along Oko-Olowo Bode Saadu Expressway in Moro Local Government Area, Kwara State.

“The incident involved a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy-duty truck, and an 18-seater bus.

“Expressing deep sorrow, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service emphasized the need for road users to prioritize safe driving practices, issuing a warning to adhere to safety measures consistently”