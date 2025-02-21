52,000 Nigerians For Hajj 2025 As NAHCON Beats Accommodation Deadline

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has successfully paid for 26,287 pilgrims’ spaces in Mashair and reserved another 26,000 to be fully secured by the end of business on Thursday, February 13, 2025 pending awaited remittances.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Commission’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON said the 26,287 fully secured spaces covered the pilgrims’ deposits so far received. She added that 52,000 intending pilgrims are projected to participate in the 2025 Hajj.

This proactive move is to reserve space in Mashair, led by NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, complied with the 14th February deadline laid by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for finalizing contract agreements by Hajj participating countries before the closure of the Nusuk Masar contracts’ portal.

As part of this effort, Professor Usman signed an agreement on Friday, January 17, 2025, at NAHCON’s Ummul Judd office in Makkah, following wide consultations with key stakeholders, particularly the Forum of State Chairmen, board members and representative of the presidency.

Professor Usman expressed profound appreciation to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima for his support, confidence, and non-interference in the Commission’s operations.

This, the commission chairman explained, enabled swift and decisive action in preparing the grounds for a smooth Hajj process for 2025 Nigerian pilgrims.

According to the NAHCON Chairman, the Vice President’s quick response to the request to travel to Saudi Arabia to resolve any bottlenecks paid off well, with the reservation now put to rest.

Professor Usman urged intending pilgrims to keep tabs on NAHCON news outlets for updates and to remain calm as all efforts have been put in place to ensure that they experience a convenient and hitch-free Hajj this year.

