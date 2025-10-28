5,200 Women Receive N50,000 Each Under Yusuf’s SME Start-up Scheme

A total of 5,200 women from Kano State’s 44 Local Government Areas have received N50,000 each under the government’s Small Scale Capital Start-up Programme, part of Governor Abdullahi Umaru Yusuf’s monthly women empowerment initiative.

Speaking at the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Yusuf said the programme is part of his administration’s sustained economic empowerment strategy, which he promised during his campaigns.

The Governor explained that the monthly intervention is designed to stimulate small-scale businesses, boost household income, and enhance the socio-economic status of women across the state. He stressed that women play a pivotal role in economic development and family stability.

“By using these funds judiciously, you will not only uplift yourselves but also support your families and strengthen the economic backbone of the state,” he said, urging beneficiaries to invest the funds in meaningful ventures that foster self-reliance and community growth.

In her remarks, Hajiya Saadatu Yusha’u, Chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State Chapter, commended the governor for his unwavering support for women empowerment.

She described the initiative as evidence of his commitment to grassroots development and emphasized the importance of empowering women to participate meaningfully in governance and economic activities.

Highlighting the event was the symbolic presentation of empowerment funds to selected beneficiaries from various local government areas, marking the commencement of the monthly disbursement exercise.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the state government, assuring that they would use the funds to improve their livelihoods and contribute to grassroots economic growth.