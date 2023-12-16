52 Tourism Products: Promotion of HURP Ranks 9

Hope, Unity, Rebirth and Prosperity (HURP) makes the ninth product on the 52 tourism products repertoire of Otunba Wanle Akinboboye. It is part of the promise of Akinboboye, who is Nigeria foremost resort developer and Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, which is aimed to boosting Nigerian tourism market and empowering tourism entrepreneurs. HURP (Hope Unity Rebirth Prosperity), according to him, is dedicated to promoting Nigeria domestic tourism market, noting that HURP will educate people in all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria on the rich and diverse heritage of the nation as well as inspire Nigerians to take pride in the nation and work relentlessly in promoting the unity and prosperity of the country.

“It is my belief that the best way to achieve such education is via a domestic tourism product that targets interaction between ordinary people from different parts of the country. This can be achieved by a village exchange programme where, for example, villagers from Koton Karfe in Kogi State will visit an Ijaw village and see firsthand what life beside the creeks and ocean really entails,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘subsequently, the Ijaw villagers can visit the Koton Karfe village. This exchange programme will encourage friendships and most importantly understanding of those with whom we share a common national border. They will also begin to better understand the complex nation that is Nigeria and their role in its journey towards prosperity.’’

He called for more emphasis on domestic tourism rather international tourism, noting that, ''this will provide an opportunity to fine tune the nation's tourism offerings before subjecting them to the scrutiny of international tourists. It will also generate income, albeit in naira, as domestic tourists will still be spending money in the various tourism locations.'' Akinboboye said that the present de- valuation of the Naira and the rising cost of travelling abroad for holidays provides perfect avenue for the development of domestic tourism market. He stated further that by creating an active domestic tourism Nigerians will

Some of the interesting features on the bill include; Yacht cruise, yacht party, champagne, finger foods, assorted refreshment, games, plugs, after party and networking. Joli Joni Beach Camp A private beach in Ilashe, which is one of the private owned beaches along Lagos coastal of Ilashe, is set to host a beach camp, scheduled to hold between December 22 and 24. It is for both married couples and singles, seek- ing to rekindle and charged their love relationships amidst natural setting with private moment and exciting time to spend bonding and exploring.

have the opportunity to learn more about the country and develop a sense of belonging and pride in not just their village, local government or state, but in the nation as a whole.

Government he said, should make concerted effort to promote domestic tourism at all levels, ‘‘so as to stimulate the much needed feeling of unity that will transform the people that live within the geographical area that Flora Shaw referred to as the ‘Niger area. “Domestic tourism will create hope and foster unity, which in turn will lead to a rebirth of our nation and prosperity. As part of domestic tourism, we should offer tourism products that generate hope and unity amongst our people that leads to the rebirth and prosperity of Nigeria. “The problem of Nigeria for so long has been the feeling that our unity should be an automatic feeling. However, in reality, there must be a concerted effort to generate a feeling of unity and a common purpose among the approximately 371 tribes and 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria.

It is only when we do this that we can jumpstart the rebirth process that is required for the prosperity of our nation. It is envisaged that the village exchange programmes will be financed by government or the corporate sector as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and nation building efforts. “We must create a renewed hope in Nigeria and jumpstart a rebirth process. We must build a platform for tomorrow’s peo- ple, as our lack of unity has hindered our development as a nation.”