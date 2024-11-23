519 Bag First Class As FUTA Holds Combined 34th, 35th Convocation Ceremonies

Share

No fewer than 6,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students will be graduating at the 34th and 35th combined convocation ceremonies of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

At the main event scheduled for Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th and which will be presided over by the Chancellor, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk II, five hundred and nineteen (519) students will graduate with first class honours degrees.

Briefing Journalists on Friday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said: “This year’s convocation is a combination of the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions and will have three valedictorians emerging as overall best students. The trio are Faromika, Ifeoluwa Faith of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Vitowanu, Johnbull Anuoluwapo of the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering as best Graduating Students for the 2022/2023 Academic Session with a CGP of 4.96 each, while AJAKAYE, Oluwasegun Joshua of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering is best Graduating Student for the 2023/2024 Academic Session with a CGP of 4.95.”

Professor Oladiji said that the week-long ceremony which began on Friday, would climax with the Award of first Degrees, Post graduate diplomas, Masters Degrees and Doctorate Degrees on the 29th and 30th of November 2024.

Giving a breakdown of the class of degrees, she said 519 finished in the First-Class Division, 3,408 with Second Class Upper, 2,139 with Second Class Lower, and 339 in the Third-Class Division. According to her, the University will be conferring Postgraduate Diploma, Masters, and Doctoral degrees on 1,280 graduands: PGD, 344, Masters, 756, and PhD 180.

Oladiji disclosed that the Convocation lecture titled: “Technological Innovations: A Panacea for Food Insecurity” would be delivered by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Friday, November 29th.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the institution would also bestow honorary doctorates degrees on three Nigerians for their outstanding contributions to the society and FUTA. They are, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Professor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, Doctor of Management Science (Honoris Causa), an International IT Expert and alumnus of FUTA, Mr. Joel Ogunsola, Doctor of Information and Communication Technology (Honoris Causa) and foremost University administrator and former Registrar of Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr. Ayorinde Olurinde Ogunruku, Doctor of Management Science (Honoris Causa).

Also, Professor Oladiji disclosed that in appreciation of numerous selfless and dedicated contributions to the University and academia, as well as to continue to tap from their wealth of knowledge, three professors will be conferred with Professor Emeriti, namely Professor Adebisi Balogun, Emeritus Professor of Fish Nutrition and Agricultural Biochemistry, Professor (Venerable) Akin Laseinde, Emeritus Professor of Animal Production and Health and Professor Labunmi Lajide, Emeritus Professor of Organic and Medicinal Chemistry.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the academic session.

She said, “A team of students of the Federal University Technology, Akure (FUTA) emerged one of the best in a global international space competition organized by the American Astronautical Society based in Virginia, United States of America.

The Can Size Satellite, CanSat FUTA team successfully emerged among the top five in the world and the first and only African University to partake in such competition. The project was executed at the University Sports Centre on Monday, October 7, 2024.

“In addition, the position of the Federal University of Technology Akure as a leading research-intensive institution with global relevance and recognition was confirmed, as a number of its faculty members and alumni earned pride of place in the ranking of the Top 2% scientists in the world.”

“Further, she said that the National Universities Commission (NUC), has given full accreditation status to eighteen programmes it assessed at the FUTA.

“The result is hinged on the accreditation exercise conducted by the Commission between October and November 2023. The accreditation is valid for five years commencing from the 2023/2024 academic session in accordance with the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS).

“In all the university has fifty-nine (59) programs and none has been denied accreditation.”

The Vice Chancellor said that the University under her watch has continued to make giant strides in teaching, research and community service saying FUTA has retained her position as the country’s Best University of Technology.

She said: ” I am very optimistic that with a very stable and convivial industrial ambience we shall take FUTA to higher heights.”

The Chairman, Ceremonials Committee, Professor Eunice Adeparusi, said the university has put adequate measures in place to ensure that the ceremony is successful.

She added that security and transport personnel would be on ground for effective traffic control, commuter movement and safety of lives and property. She expressed optimism that the convocation ceremony will run without any hitch.

