$516m Funding Gap Exposes 35m Nigerians To Hunger As Aid Dries Up

Nigeria is facing one of its gravest food emergencies in years, with nearly 35 million people at risk of hunger in 2026, as global humanitarian funding collapses and long-standing dependence on foreign food aid is brutally exposed.

The warning came in Abuja at the launch of the United Nations’ 2026 Humanitarian Response Plan, where UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed Malick Fall said shrinking donor budgets have left the UN with no option but to scale back assistance to only the most critical, life-saving needs.

Among those at risk are three million children suffering severe acute malnutrition, while food assistance for 1.3 million Nigerians is in jeopardy as aid stocks run dry. “These are not abstract figures,” Fall said. “They represent lives, futures and Nigerians whose survival is now uncertain.”

To respond to the crisis, the UN says it requires at least $516 million in 2026 to provide emergency food, nutrition, health and protection services to 2.5 million of the most vulnerable people. Even that figure represents a drastic retreat from previous years down from 3.6 million people targeted in 2025 and barely half the reach achieved earlier.

Humanitarian experts say the funding gap is far larger when Nigeria’s overall needs are considered. According to development economists, stabilising food security nationwide — beyond emergency relief — would require several billions of dollars annually in sustained investment in agriculture, nutrition, climate resilience and social protection.

The impact of dwindling aid is already visible. In late 2025, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that millions could go hungry after it was forced to cut rations and suspend support for more than 300,000 children due to lack of funds.

Nowhere is the crisis more acute than in Nigeria’s northeast. In Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, renewed insurgent attacks, displacement and disrupted farming have pushed entire communities to the edge. Fall disclosed that over 4,000 people were killed in violent attacks in the first eight months of 2025 alone, matching the death toll for all of 2023.

But insecurity is only part of the story. Dr. Ayoade Olatunbosun, a food security and development economist, said Nigeria’s reliance on foreign food aid is rooted in decades of structural failures. “We underinvested in agriculture, allowed rural infrastructure to decay, failed to protect farmers from violence, and relied heavily on food imports,” he said.

“Humanitarian aid became a crutch, not a bridge.” Climate shocks have worsened the situation. Flooding, droughts and erratic rainfall intensified by climate change have repeatedly destroyed harvests, while high inflation, fuel costs and naira depreciation have made food unaffordable for millions.

Despite the bleak outlook, the UN says there are signs of progress. Fall pointed to growing national ownership, including locally funded lean-season food support, early-warning flood responses and greater state-level engagement in humanitarian planning.

Still, experts warn these steps are not enough. Ending hunger, they argue, will require Nigeria to secure farming communities, expand irrigation, invest in storage and transport to cut post-harvest losses, scale up nutrition funding, and build a robust social safety net that cushions households against shocks.

“Emergency aid can save lives, but it cannot end hunger,” said Ms. Hadiza Lawal, a policy analyst with a Nigerian civil society coalition on food systems. “That requires political will, long-term investment and treating food security as a national security priority.”