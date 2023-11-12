Technology has reduced our gigantic world to the size of a village. There is greater connectivity, with advancements made in the fields of communication and transportation. Generally, we can achieve more as a race, making our lives easier. For example, there is now greater and easier access in addition to greater connectivity.

One of the ways this easier access manifests is through online streaming. If you doubt it, consider how much less stressful it is to watch videos or listen to music. Online streaming is a real time-saver! With it, waiting for your video to download before watching is unnecessary. We all know how tiring that can be. Suppose you’ve experienced the frustration of a download terminating at 98%, just before completion. In that case, you can relate to how stressful watching videos must have been in the ‘70s when that was the only option.

These days, thanks to the technology of online, our options are better. You can even watch your favorite events as they happen live without being there physically. This is called live streaming.

Let’s talk more about this phenomenon of online streaming and why it has become so popular below, starting with online game streaming.

Online Game Streaming

There is so much content available for streaming. While you might prefer to stream music online, others typically stream movies and TV shows on platforms like Hulu and HBO. There are also those whose streaming preference is games, and gradually, in recent years, the online game streaming population has multiplied.

Real gamers know that they can learn a great deal and improve their skills and strategies just by watching others play. So they watch not only for entertainment but also for education.

This is especially important for those who play bitcoin casino games online. Options like poker and blackjack require you to constantly practice if you wish to develop your skills. And when you can’t practice, you can at least watch. Thanks to Bitcoin casinos, this is not only possible but also easy. These platforms were one of the early adopters of live-streaming casino games. With them, players had the option of previewing games before deciding to play.

As a result of the transparency and anonymity of Bitcoin casino platforms, streamers can view games without necessarily linking their identities to them. In addition, this type of streaming is interactive and enjoyable, as there are great innovations like tipping and streaming donations.

As a gamer, you know that Bitcoin casino is safe and secure because of the blockchain technology that protects it. This influences people’s decisions when selecting a game to play online. It’s little wonder why the industry is ever on the rise, worth as much as $250 million as of October 2023.

YouTube Streaming

Apart from games, people also enjoy streaming videos online. It’s hard to quantify the pleasure internet users get from streaming videos. There is a voracious appetite for visual content, whether films or random comedy clips. And certain platforms have risen to satisfy that appetite.

Take YouTube, for example.

YouTube was founded in 2005 to meet the rising demand for video streaming. It has almost all kinds of videos imaginable. And what’s more, you can access all these videos for free! From entertainment content like music videos and comedy clips to educational clips like lectures—YouTube has it all! That explains why there are about 2.5 billion active monthly users worldwide.

Live Events Streaming

Spending tons of dollars to book flights to watch your favorite events live is quickly becoming old-fashioned. Why do that when you can just stream the event online? To spice things up, you can personalize your experience: draw the curtains, get a mug of hot mocha, and put some background music on.

Thanks to streaming platforms like Twitch, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live, attending events can now come without all the hassle of being there physically. It’s no wonder that live streaming accounts for 23% of global viewing time.

Music Streaming

Who downloads music on their devices these days? When there are streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, downloading music on your phone is unnecessarily stressful.

Streaming has become many people’s preferred way of enjoying music, not least because it gives them access to an extensive music database. It makes listening to music not only enjoyable but also adventurous. The thrill of discovering new music can be addictive, and coupled with that is the benefit of convenience and portability that streaming platforms provide. Now, you can take your music everywhere you go.

Online streaming is a testament to humans’ progress and development as a race. We no longer need to carry DVDs around or break your back trying to attend live events. With streaming, life is easier and more enjoyable.