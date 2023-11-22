5,153 Students To Graduate From TASUED

…As Institution Holds 13th, 14th, 15th Combined Convocation

A total of 5,153 students will be graduating from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State as the institution holds its 13th, 14th, and 15th combined convocation on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the school premises.

Among the graduands, 18 bagged first-class honours, while 159 graduated with Master’s Degrees, 60 with PGDE, and 30 with PGD.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo, said that “this year, Honourary Degree would be bestowed on Dr Tunde Lemo, former CBN Deputy Governor and former President TASUED Trust Foundation.”

“This year is exceptional as we witness the combined convocation of the 13th, 14th, and 15th ceremonies, with a total of 5153 students graduating.

“In the realm of infrastructure, ongoing projects at various levels of construction have significantly enhanced the university’s development.

“During these ceremonies, we’ll witness the commissioning of the Crystal Building, an ICT-based research and teaching facility, along with the Alumni Building, a 2000-seater capacity lecture theatre generously donated to the university.

“The university has also excelled in research, training, and manpower development. Notably, the Institute of Vocational Training and Research in Agriculture recently collaborated with the Federal Government to establish an agro-processing factory, contributing to the nation’s strive for food security,” he said.

Professor Banjo stated that the partnerships with organizations such as the Teachers Registration Council have ensured that the graduates of the institution become certified members of the council upon graduation.

He explained that the establishment of the College of Agricultural Sciences is another milestone, which he said added to the university’s diverse academic offerings.

On the issue of security, the Vice Chancellor stated that the university has faced challenges, but that prompt interventions from the university’s Visitor and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON have ensured the safety of the students and staff of the university.

While saying that there are no security challenges within the campus, he said that the institution could only accommodate 500 out of the 26,000 students in the institution, but that efforts were being made to build more hostels in the university through partnerships with the private sector.

He however, said that he has met with the Inspector General of the Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police on securing the communities, where the students of the university reside in the neighbourhood.

The VC revealed that the students who were recently molested by hoodlums in their off-campus hostels were promptly taken care of as they were treated in the school clinic before they were transferred to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH).

He added that the victims were later moved to the university’s guest house, where they eventually resided to write their examinations.

According to him, some of the communities are being invaded by cultists, but efforts are being made to ensure the security of the students of the institution wherever they reside.

Speaking on the recent adjustment in the school fees regime, he said that this was caused by the changing economic landscape brought about by the removal of the fuel subsidy and its attendant effect, adding that the university has introduced a two-installment payment plan to alleviate the financial burden on students.

While revealing that the fees ranging between N148,500 and N170,000 for undergraduate students could be paid in a ratio of 60 to 40 per semester in a session, he said that it costs about N260,000 to train a student at the university per session.

He said that the management of the institution met with the student union body on three occasions before increasing the school fees, which he said was inevitable.

“The institution’s work-study program provides an opportunity for students to work on campus while maintaining their studies. In closing.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and urge you to be exemplary ambassadors of our university.

“Embrace the beauty of our serene campus and enjoy this momentous celebration,” he said.