51 Firms Bid For NYSC Contracts

About 51 companies have submitted bids for the provision of auctioning services for the disposal of obsolete and unserviceable assets at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The bid process which took place at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, D i re c t o r- G e n e r a l Olakunle Nafiu said the the bid process was advertised for two weeks as prescribed by Section 25 of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

The Brig.-Gen. said: “This effort is geared towards transparency and accountability. The NYSC is reputed for fairness, transparency and accountability.”

Nafiu, represented by the Deputy Director of Procurement Josephine Osita, called on auctioneers to be diligent to meet the requirements and standards of the NYSC.

He reminded the contractors that in every contest, just like sports, there would be winners and those who are yet to win, so they should exhibit good sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the contest in good fate.

The Deputy Director of Recurrent Abubakar Bawa commended the DG for being a “due process man” who has made their jobs easy.

