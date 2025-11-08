50th Independence Anniversary: Angola Honours Three Nigerians

The Government of Angola has honoured three distinguished Nigerians as part of events marking the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

They are the late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and a foremost Diplomat, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

The Awards, presented in Luanda by President João Manuel Lourenço, recognised and appreciated Nigeria’s timely and decisive role in Angola’s liberation struggle and the country’s enduring commitment to African solidarity and Pan-Africanism.

Professor Gambari, the longest serving Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the United Nations (1990 to 1999), who later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General in various capacities, including as Head of Department of Political Affairs, personally attended the event, while former President Obasanjo was unavoidably absent.

General Murtala Mohammed was honoured posthumously for his bold leadership in recognising Angola’s Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) government in 1975, a move that defied Cold War pressures and opposition from Western powers. Under his administration, Nigeria provided Angola with a $17 million financial lifeline to rebuild and resist external pressures, earning the country the reputation of Africa’s “moral voice”.

His successor, General Olusegun Obasanjo, deepened Nigeria’s engagement with Angola, strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation among newly independent African states.

In a touching tribute at the ceremony, Tangyalamba Veloso, President of the Angola–Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hailed Murtala Mohammed’s courage and foresight.

“It’s truly a pleasure because in all my speeches I incorporate General Murtala Mohammed for what he did for Angola,” Veloso said, recalling how Nigeria’s intervention helped save Angola from collapse during its independence struggle.

She recounted how Murtala challenged foreign oil companies that threatened to withdraw from Angola, warning them that if they left, they would also lose Nigeria’s market. “He told them, if you pull out of Angola and don’t give them back their resources, you will also pull out from Nigeria and lose all your money,” she said to applause.

According to Veloso, that act of defiance changed the course of Angola’s history. “He was the first to provide financial assistance of $17 million and the first president to recognise Angola as an independent country,” she added.

Observers at the golden jubilee celebration described Angola’s recognition of the three Nigerians as both a heartfelt tribute and a sober reminder of Nigeria’s historic leadership in Africa’s liberation movements.

During the Cold War, while apartheid South Africa and Western allies backed rival factions, Nigeria stood firmly behind the MPLA and the principle of African self-determination.

Angola’s President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, said the recognition also celebrates Professor Gambari’s long-standing contributions to peace and development on the continent. Gambari, who once mediated peace in Angola under the United Nations, was earlier announced as the recipient of Angola’s Peace and Development Medal.

As Angola marks 50 years of independence, the honours bestowed on Murtala Mohammed, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ibrahim Gambari serve as a powerful reflection of Nigeria’s legacy in Pan-African diplomacy, a legacy built on courage, conviction, and solidarity.

Veloso’s closing words captured the mood of the event: “I incorporate General Murtala Mohammed in all my speeches for what he did for Angola.” Her tribute not only honoured a hero but also reminded Africa of a time when Nigeria’s voice stood tall as a beacon of hope and leadership.

As Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and later Joint Special Representative of the UN and African Union in Darfur, Gambari played a central role in mediating peace in Angola following the Lusaka Protocol.

He supervised the implementation of the peace accord, coordinated humanitarian interventions for displaced persons, and supported post-conflict reconstruction through institution-building and human rights advocacy.

His work earned him commendation from the late UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, who in 2003 praised his “tireless efforts and exemplary dedication” to the cause of peace and development in Angola.

Professor Gambari, a former Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s late President Muhammadu Buhari, remains one of Africa’s most respected voices in diplomacy and conflict resolution.