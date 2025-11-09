50th Independence Anniversary: Angola Honours 3 Nigerians

The Government of Angola has honoured three distinguished Nigerians as part of events marking the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

They are the late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and a foremost Diplomat, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

The awards, presented in Luanda by President João Manuel Lourenco, recognised and appreciated Nigeria’s timely and decisive role in Angola’s liberation struggle and the country’s enduring commitment to African solidarity and Pan-Africanism. Professor Gambari, the longest serving Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the United Nations (1990 to 1999), who later served as United Nations UnderSecretary-General in various capacities, including as Head of Department of Political Affairs, personally attended the event, while former President Obasanjo was unavoidably absent.

General Murtala Mohammed was honoured posthumously for his bold leadership in recognising Angola’s Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) government in 1975, a move that defied Cold War pressures and opposition from Western powers.

Under his administration, Nigeria provided Angola with a $17 million financial lifeline to rebuild and resist external pressures, earning the country the reputation of Africa’s “moral voice