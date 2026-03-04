50th Birthday: Jerry Adesewo Set To Unveil Two Books In Abuja

As conversations around literature, identity, and cultural memory continue to shape Nigeria’s evolving creative landscape, theatre practitioner and cultural advocate, Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo will mark his 50th birthday with the public presentation of two new books — ‘The Weight of Becoming’ (Poetry) and ‘The Years of ME’ (Reflections).

The event is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) City Library, Wuse, Abuja, positioning the milestone not merely as a personal celebration, but as a cultural offering.

For Adesewo, whose career spans theatre production, arts administration, and inclusive creative advocacy, the twin publication represents a convergence of stage and page — a transition from performance to introspection.

While The Weight of Becoming distils decades of lived experience into contemplative verse, ‘The Years of ME’ documents a structured journey through personal evolution, leadership, responsibility, and artistic consciousness.

In an era where cultural production increasingly intersects with civic responsibility, Adesewo’s decision to distribute copies of the books free of charge to 50 selected schools within the Federal Capital Territory underscores a commitment to literary access and youth engagement.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen reading culture and reflective thought among emerging generations.

The presentation will hold under the chairmanship of Hon. Chief Jerry Alagbaoso, with notable cultural and diplomatic presence including the President/ CEO of Archive Global Management Ltd., Prince Adejuwon Akinfolurin; and the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Peter Ryan, — reflecting the cross-sector resonance of the milestone.

Beyond publication, the event highlights a broader narrative: the maturation of a generation of Nigerian theatre practitioners who are increasingly documenting their journeys in print, preserving artistic philosophy alongside performance legacy.

As the Nigerian creative sector continues to expand globally, events such as this reinforce the symbiotic relationship between literature and theatre — between voice and vision.

Adesewo is a Nigerian theatre producer, director, cultural administrator, clergy, and founder of Arojah Royal Theatre. His work spans inclusive arts advocacy, festival development, and leadership in the creative industries.