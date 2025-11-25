50th Anniversary: UNILORIN Unveils New Space Research Centre

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Tuesday celebrated its 50th anniversary with the commissioning of a new NASRDA/DSA Space Research Centre, described by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, as “bold, courageous, and innovative.”

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the commissioning, Prof. Egbewole said the project, conceived and completed in just six months, demonstrates the institution’s commitment to cutting-edge research and its readiness “to shuttle into space.”

“From the first day we discussed the idea, we never rested until the project was delivered. It is our hope that the synergy between our University, the National Space Research and Development Agency, and the Defence Space Administration will blossom,” he stated.

Prof. Egbewole explained that the centre aligns with UNILORIN’s new strategic direction. “When I came on board in 2022, our first strategic plan was concluding, and we resolved that the next would push us beyond the state. Today, with this research centre, we are ready to shuttle into space.”

He expressed confidence that the partnership among the three institutions would produce world-class scientific output. “Our researchers will use this facility to bring their ideas to fruition so that we can compete globally—with Asia, Europe, or America.”

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (represented), commended UNILORIN for hosting the facility, describing it as a vital national asset. “Placing this centre here gives students direct access to the skills and tools needed in the space ecosystem. It will also strengthen Nigeria’s defence and technological capabilities.”

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, Prof. Egbewole reflected on the University’s growth since its founding in 1975, noting that UNILORIN has evolved from a modest institution into one of Nigeria’s leading universities. “The University stands tall as the University of First Choice. Our stable academic calendar, motivated workforce, technological innovation, and global recognition speak for us,” he said.

On national security, the VC warned against threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty, cautioning against foreign interference. “While partnerships with world powers are welcome, it is entirely different for the sovereignty of Nigeria to be compromised. Nigerians must rise above ethnic and religious fault lines, if there is a time to rally together, it is now.”

The anniversary activities will continue throughout the week, culminating in a lecture by Kenyan scholar Professor P. L. O. Lumumba and the launch of a ₦50 billion endowment fund.