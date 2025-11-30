50th Anniversary: UNILORIN Honours Adedeji, Awodun, Others

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has honoured the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, for his visionary leadership and innovative approach to tax administration.

The recognition also celebrated his impressive career, from serving as Oyo State’s youngest Commissioner of Finance to his role as Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.

According to a statement on Sunday, the award was presented during UNILORIN’s 50th anniversary celebration, a golden milestone marked by tributes, reflections, and the recognition of outstanding achievers who continue to bring honour to the university. Distinguished guests, eminent Nigerians, and proud alumni attended the event.

The institution also honoured a former Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Prof. Muritala Awodun, whose leadership and service-driven contributions to academia, public service, and institutional development drew heartfelt applause.

The recognition celebrated not only Awodun’s personal achievements but also his dedication to the socio-economic and educational development of the nation, both locally and internationally.

In his response, Awodun expressed deep gratitude to the university and acknowledged the role UNILORIN has played in shaping many lives.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the university’s advancement and announced his readiness to partner in raising the N50 billion required for the Innovation Hub Centre Building Project.

The event also featured a keynote presentation by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and vibrant panel discussions that revisited UNILORIN’s historic journey while projecting a visionary future for the institution.

The 50th anniversary celebration stood as a proud reminder of UNILORIN’s legacy in producing leaders, reformers, innovators, and nation-builders.

The recognition of Dr. Adedeji, Prof. Awodun, and other distinguished honourees reinforced the university’s enduring impact on Nigeria and the world.

Goodwill messages and reflections were delivered by respected personalities, including former Governor of Kwara State Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Amb. Dr. Nimota Akanbi, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, and other dignitaries, who highlighted the university’s influence on their personal and professional journeys.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, chairman of the occasion, lauded UNILORIN for its resilience, innovation, and consistency over five decades.

He described the celebration as both deserving and timely and noted that UNILORIN remains a shining example of institutional stability in Nigeria.