50th Anniversary: UNILORIN Honours 65, Urges Stronger Alumni Support

The University of Ilorin has honoured 65 of its distinguished alumni and benefactors in a colourful ceremony that formed part of activities marking the institution’s 50th Anniversary.

The event, held on Wednesday at the University Auditorium, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, was regarded as a celebration of legacy and a call for renewed commitment to the institution’s future.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), underscored the importance of alumni loyalty to the ideals of their alma mater, describing the honorees as shining examples of what it means to give back.

He added: “We are here to honour those who have remained loyal to the ideals of our great University and have made meaningful contributions either through mentorship, donations, or collaborative efforts.”

Among the honourees were 50 alumni recognised as UNILORIN Ambassadors, 10 Distinguished Alumni, and two recipients of the Award of Excellence. Their selection, the VC noted, was based on consistent support, professional achievements, and commitment to the growth of the University of Ilorin.

Two benefactors, who stood out for their remarkable generosity to the University, are Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, a 1984 medical graduate, and was celebrated for donating over N200 million to support staff development and research, while also providing a security vehicle and contributing to the acquisition of a digital anatomy machine, and Dr. Murthada Adeniji, an alumnus of another University, who was honoured for donating a 90KVA solar power system and a Hilux vehicle to UNILORIN.

“What is remarkable about these two individuals is that they gave generously without being asked. Their commitment is proof that the Unilorin dream is shared even beyond our alumni circle,” Egbewole stated.

Egbewole disclosed that the University is working on several legacy projects including a Techno and Industrial Park and a Centre for Stem Cell Research, urging the alumni and friends of the University to support these initiatives. “We are building a future, and we want you to help us shape it by guiding our students as you were once guided,” he admonished.

In his keynote address, a legal luminary and philanthropist, Prof. Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali (SAN), challenged the alumni of the University to see giving as a duty rather than a favour, adding: “Universities cannot survive on government funding alone. We, the beneficiaries of these institutions, must step in to bridge the gap.”

Quoting from both Islamic and Christian Scriptures, Prof. Ali said giving back should be rooted in gratitude and responsibility. “The upper hand is better than the lower hand,” he noted, urging alumni to support students, sponsor programmes, and equip University facilities.

He emphasised that support is not only financial but also includes mentorship and time, saying “those who give back, give forward and they write their names not on marble but in minds and generations.”

For his part, the 50th Anniversary Committee Chairman, Prof. Abiodun Adeoye, described the milestone as a celebration of resilience, noting that “UNILORIN has moved from being a local champion to competing globally, while our graduates are making their mark around the world”.

Also speaking, the Committee’s Secretary, Prof. Olugbenga Mokuolu, announced that the main 50th Anniversary celebration would hold between November 23 and 28, 2025, adding that activities during the period include a colloquium, road shows, alumni football matches, and a major fundraising campaign to launch a N50 billion endowment fund.

“Our alumni are not just award recipients. They are ambassadors of UNILORIN’s vision. Let us work together to ensure the next 50 years are even more impactful,” Mokuolu said.

The University of Ilorin’s golden jubilee celebration comes at a time when Nigerian universities are under pressure to deliver quality education despite dwindling resources. The University of Ilorin, through its ongoing engagements with alumni and strategic partners, hopes to chart a new path of sustainable growth driven by community ownership and visionary giving.

As the University of Ilorin continues the countdown to the main anniversary event in November, the message remains clear: the legacy of UNILORIN lies not just in its past achievements but in the hands of those willing to build its future.