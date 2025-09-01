50th Anniversary: UDUS To Award 4,024 Degrees

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) will award degrees, diplomas, and certificates to 4,024 graduands at its combined 50th anniversary and 42nd convocation ceremony scheduled for Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bashiru Garba disclosed this during a press briefing at the Senate Chambers, Ahmadu Bello House, Main Campus, noting that the graduands had been found worthy “in both learning and character.”

He explained that the breakdown of awards includes 120 doctoral degrees, 323 master’s degrees, 20 postgraduate diplomas, and 3,561 bachelor’s degrees, with 119 students graduating with first-class honors. The best graduating student of the 2023/2024 academic session will be announced during the ceremony.

The VC said the university would also confer honorary degrees on two distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to national development and humanity. Sheikh Muhammad Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa will receive a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, for his scholarship, reformist work, and advocacy for peace and education, while retired Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will be conferred a Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), Honoris Causa, for his outstanding service to national security and integrity.

Additionally, Prof. Dejo Abdulrahman will be named Professor Emeritus for his exceptional contributions to academia and the university’s development.

Garba highlighted that UDUS, established in 1975 as the University of Sokoto and renamed in 1988 in honor of Sheikh Usmanu Bin Fodiyo, has grown from four founding faculties to 16 faculties, two schools, and 98 academic departments. He noted that the institution, which began in 1977 with 93 undergraduates, 102 pre-degree students, and 48 staff members, now has over 23,000 students, more than 3,000 staff, and 16 research centers and institutes.

“This is not just a celebration of 50 years; it is a celebration of resilience, progress, and shared purpose,” he said, adding that the anniversary would feature academic, cultural, humanitarian, and technological events that reflect UDUS’s identity as a hub of learning, research, and innovation.