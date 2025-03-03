$506.5m Debt: Reps Issue 72-Hours Ultimatum To Addax Petroleum, Others

Share

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has given eight oil companies a 72 hour ultimatum to appear before it and answer queries relating to their indebtedness to the federal government to the tune of $506.5m.

The committee warned that should they fail to comply, they would have no choice but to take further action, which could include issuing a ruling directing the companies to settle their outstanding liabilities within seven days.

Chairman of the Investigation Sub-Committee of PAC, Isiaq Akinlade, who disclosed this on Monday said that the committee’s invitation to the companies was at a time the nation is grappling with a significant budget deficit, having just approved a budget of N54.9 trillion.

The companies include Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd, AITEO Group, All Grace Energy, Amalgamated Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited, Belemaoil Producing Ltd, Bilton Energy Limited, Britannia-U and Waltersmith Petroman Limited.

Meanwhile, the following companies will appear before the committee on Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Chevron Nigeria Ltd (OML 90, 95, 49), Chorus Energy, Conoil Plc, Continental Oil & Gas Company Ltd., Dubri Oil Company Limited, Enageed Resources Limited, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Energia Limited, Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited and Dubri Oil Company Limited.

The committee had invited nine companies to appear before it but only one honoured the invitation compelling the lawmakers to voice out their frustration.

Expressing his displeasure at the failure of the companies to appear before they committee, Akinlade said the refusal of these oil companies to settle their debts raise concerns about the government’s ability to meet its fiscal targets and adequately fund critical national projects.

He said “How do we fund this budget if these companies continue to refuse to settle their obligations as at when due? Their actions undermine the fiscal integrity of the Federation and delay the progress of national development.”

A representative from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Balarabe Haruna presented the details of the companies’ outstanding debts to the Federation Account, which amounted to a substantial total of $506,565,187.96.

The breakdown is as follows: For Britannia-U OML, the company owes $1,062,417.03 for crude oil by price and $584,227.55 for crude oil by production, bringing the total to $1,646,644.58.

“Waltersmith OML 16 has a total debt of $8,739,281.20, which includes $2,844,273.48 for crude oil by price, $5,277,193.41 for crude oil by production, $372,078.31 for gas flares, and $245,736.00 for concession rentals.

“All Grace Energy OML 17 owes a total of $2,043,083.98, consisting of $812,804.88 for crude oil by price, $533,301.40 for crude oil by production, and $696,977.70 for gas flares.

“Amni International Petroleum has an outstanding debt of $434,948,763.41, with $433,246,518.83 owed for crude oil by production, $1,668,090.00 for gas flares, and $34,154.58 for concession rentals.”

He added, “For Amalgamated Oil OML 156, the company’s debt includes $2,088.91 for concession rentals and $226,423.83 for gas sales, totaling $228,512.74.

“Belemaoil owes a total of $1,703,617.68, made up of $977,793.54 for crude oil by price, $511,870.14 for gas flares, and $213,954.00 for concession rentals.

“AITEO has a debt of $34,861,202.49, consisting of $27,197,780.87 for crude oil by price, $139,308.15 for gas sales, $7,381,653.47 for gas flares, and $142,460.00 for concession rentals.

“Addax Exploration OML 126 owes $17,575,991.14, with $17,447,255.24 for gas flares and $128,735.90 for concession rentals.

“Finally, Bilton owes a total of $5,044,514.57, made up of $4,123,850.60 for crude oil by price and $920,663.97 for gas flares,” he explained. The total outstanding debts from the aforementioned oil companies amount to $506,565,187.96, underscoring the significant financial burden on the Federation.

