500bn Palliatives: Fg Deceiving Nigerians, It’s Avenue To Enrich Cronies –Omotehinse

President of the Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHRS), Comrade Alex Omotehinse, has faulted the constant change of service chiefs by successive governments. Omotehinse, who spoke in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, also said that the government should reduce the salaries and allowances of elected public office holders if it is serious about cutting cost of governance. Excerpts:

How would react to the removal of fuel subsidy and what do you think the government should do urgently to ameliorate the suffering of the masses caused by the removal?

The truth of the matter is that we were shocked with the removal of fuel subsidy. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu actually told Nigerians during campaigns that whether we liked it or not he was going to remove fuel subsidy. We all know that the only subsidy we get from the government is from fuel, and if they cannot do that for us, then what do they want to do for us?

All over the world, the governments subsidise products and so many things, but the only thing we get in Nigeria is petroleum subsidy. It is disheartening that the government would shamelessly announce to the public that people are diverting subsidy money and nothing has been done about it. It’s a slap on our collective integrity that our government is telling us that they are not capable to fight this.

To cushion the effect of subsidy, they said they want to share N8,000 to 12 million families for a period of six months. We all know that N8,000 cannot cater for even a baby for one month. It shows that they still dare Nigerians that there is nothing we can do. If they told us that the essence of removing subsidy is to put our refineries in place, people like us would have backed the removal. But by saying that you want to remove subsidy and give palliatives to some people, to who?

You will realise that if they do this, it’s anoth- er way of encouraging corruption. Part of the disappointment I am having in this Government is that the President cannot fight corruption.

How do you mean?

He came into the office and removed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa had said that he had a list of about 27 former governors that would answer questions on corruption. The latest surprise is that the current President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has a case with the EFCC. But because the President wanted Akpabio as the Senate President, he removed Bawa from office so that there would be no counter-move by Nigerians.

This is because if anybody is having corruption charges, any other appointment must wait until the matter is cleared. Any administration that cannot fight corruption cannot move Nigeria forward. We are in a sorry state, they always subject Nigerians to using the present government to praise the past government because every government would come with its own policy that would be anti-people.

As I was coming today, my cab driver said that during the time of former president Muhammadu Buhari they were buying fuel N185, now it is N500. They have started using this government to praise the past government. That has been our style; suffering and smiling. Nigerians would always praise the past administration because of the ruling of the present leadership.

But, former president Muhammadu Buhari said subsidy would have been removed for long, but that they were borrowing money to finance the budget and that subsidy had to be removed for the government to cater for other things, what do you say to this?

Where I disagree on that is that if you want to remove subsidy because of cost of governance, you can cut cost of governance.

How would they do this?

You and I read how the National Assembly members wanted to purchase cars for less than 500 people with billions of naira. 85% of these people are returning lawmakers, they already have official cars.

They want to buy a new set of cars at the expense of Nigerians. These representatives are not serving the people. Any elective position should be for service. We have said it times without number that if cost of governance is getting too high, let us cut it by making elective positions unattractive.

Pay average senator, average governor, and average member of the National Assembly renumeration based on his or her qualifications, the way they pay civil servants. Let these positions be purely of service, and only those who are ready to serve would aspire for the positions.

Talking about palliatives now, the federal government wanted to transfer N500 billion to 12 million families for six months, if you don’t believe in this, how should they spend the money?

The government should stop deceiving the citizens, there is nothing like palliatives. If you are talking of N8,000 per family, you are not giving palliatives. They just want to share the N500 billion within their elements. Let them convert the palliatives to the restoration of our refineries. Nigeria is no longer producing, let us move from consumption to production.

But they said they are repairing one refinery this year and Dangote Refinery has just been commissioned?

Dangote Refinery is different from Nigerian refinery. Dangote Refinery is a private company owned by a private individual. Nigerian refinery is one that has to produce petrol for Nigerians. Dangote Refinery is as good as we are still taking crude oil to a private company to refine for us.

Do you realise that those that are working in the refineries are still collect- ing salaries and allowances? Let them channel their energy on bringing back our refineries. If our refineries are back, because almost every Nigerian consume fuel one or the other, then things would be better. Let us begin to export fuel like before. If we cannot do that we are still not ready to make Nigeria great.

Recently, the Federal Government changed the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, do you see this as showing that the government is serious about fighting insecurity?

Don’t let us deceive ourselves, there is nothing wrong with the former service chiefs, but any incoming government wants to work with the people they believe they can work with to achieve their aims; either positive or negative.

But the truth of the matter is that if you are bringing in new service chiefs with the intention to curb insecurity, we ought to have seen the effect in the last administration. Since we have been experiencing the insurgents, every administration comes with its service chiefs and they promise Nigerians that they should not worry and that they would fight insecurity, but it is getting worse by the day.

So, what do you think the government should do to improve security in Nigeria?

The government should be sincere in the fight against insecurity. The Chief of Army Staff or the Inspector General of Police should go to where they can solve the problem. You will see that very soon innocent Nigerians would be arrested and paraded.

Those who are terrorising the country have where they stay; either the bandits, insurgents and what have you, they have camps. Let them engage them, but they would not do that. These people receive arms and ammunition, and these are not flying from the air.

They get them through sources, they get foodstuffs, they have families and you see that kidnapping has increased. Just a few days ago, we heard that unknown gunmen assassinated a lawmaker in Enugu State. That tells you that the government has not been sincere.

Let anyone that is caught be brought to book. How many of these bandits or terrorists have been brought to book? The only thing you hear is that there are some repentant bandits and Boko Haram members that have been absorbed into the military.

There have been many killings in the country and many of them have not been solved by the police, what is your charge to the new IG, AIGs and others to ensure that these killers are brought to book?

Everything boils down to sincerity of purpose. If the IG is sincere, and he wants to fight crime, he should start from their formations. Every officer that compromises or does not respond to security issues should be dealt with. When anything happens, a proper transparent investigation must be done and the perpetrators should be brought to book. It goes beyond occupying office, what is your purpose of going into that office and it must be served, not only on paper, you must be practical.

Now, cultism is on the increase, and you see young people and teenagers of ages 17 and 18 with different weapons in broad daylight. At times, the police would chase them with firearms and when they are ar- rested they would be released.

There is penalty against cultism in Lagos State, but till today, none of the cultists has been arrested or used as a scapegoat. The matter we spoke about recently, the guy was killed in broad daylight, they came in a tinted Sienna bus and the guy was chased and killed.

Till today, nothing has happened. If every family is witnessing this kind of thing and those saddled with responsibility are not doing it, what hope are you giving the citizens? That is why people would not trust the security agencies. Don’t say because somebody is a big man and he has committed crime, you would not deal with him, the law does not allow that.

The Federal Government recently declared a state of emergency on food, do you think they are in the right direction on this?

It’s pure blackmail; which food are they producing that they are declaring a state of emergency on food? How many farmers have they funded? What is the number of production in their rice factory? The whole thing is a scam.