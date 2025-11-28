50,000 Security Recruitment Tinubu Showing Political Will – CSO

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has said the recent directive to the Nigerian Army, and Police to recruitment a total of 50, 000 personnel, was a demonstration of the political will needed to holistically address terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in parts of the country.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Director of Media and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, the pro-good-governance advocacy group noted that the country has recently faced one of its most challenging security periods in years, stressing that President Tinubu has responded with “clarity, decisiveness, and capacity.”

While describing describing the President as “the man for the job”, the HAI said the time for perpetrators of violence against the State to surrender, or get killed has come.

Omoarelojie noted that, while the country was not yet completely out of the woods, the President’s actions show preparedness and political will to address all challenges citing his reaction to the abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states which has led to the rescue of all the abductees in two states and recovery of over 50 in Niger State.

This is as the group also commended the President for halting his planned trips to South Africa and Angola for the G7 and African Union meetings to focus on domestic security, describing this as evidence of the President’s commitment to citizens’ security above international engagements.

According to the statement, Tinubu also established a central coordination room to unify intelligence, military, police, and diplomatic operations under his direct leadership. This, HAI said, has allowed for faster decision-making, aligned strategies, and rapid deployment of resources.

The group added that President Tinubu has also declared a nationwide security emergency and authorised the recruitment of 50,000 new police officers, redeployment of military personnel from ceremonial duties to active operations, and recalling police personnel attached to VIPs.