50,000 Nigerian Women Forced Into Prostitution –Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has said that over 50,000 Nigerian women forced into prostitution across Europe are among the 1.4 million trafficked Nigerians who are victims of “modern slavery”.

Speaking at the 2025 annual academic summit organised by the University of Abuja’s Faculty of Social Sciences in Abuja yesterday, she blamed poverty and economic hardship, lack of education and skills, cultural and gender norms, and weak law enforcement for human trafficking in the whom are trafficked for forced labour or sexual exploitation.

“Reports indicate that over 50,000 Nigerian women are trapped in forced prostitution across Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain. “The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 80 per cent of Nigerian women who arrive in Europe through irregular routes are potential trafficking victims.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that Nigeria accounts for nearly 50 per cent of all human trafficking cases in West Africa.” According to her, the figures underscored the urgent need for policy, awareness, and systemic interventions to combat the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The minister emphasised the need to improve access to education to break the cycle of trafficking and illegal migration. She said: “Illegal migration and trafficking do not happen in a vacuum.

Several factors contribute to the vulnerabilities of Nigerian girls, including poverty and economic hardship, lack of education and skills, cultural and gender norms, and weak law enforcement, among others.” However, SulaimanIbrahim said the government is implementing key policy-driven interventions to “address the challenges.”

