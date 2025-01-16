500 Workers Sue OAUTHC Over Alleged Unlawful Disengagement

Share

More than 500 disengaged workers of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) Ile Ife have taken legal action against the hospital’s management over alleged unlawful termination of their services.

The claimants, represented by their counsel, Sola Ojutalayo, have approached the National Industrial Court (NIC) Ibadan, seeking an order for their reinstatement and payment of all entitlements.

According to the workers’ statement of claims, they were employed between October and December 2022 and allegedly disengaged unlawfully on January 31, 2024, without any reason from the hospital management.

At Tuesday’s hearing, four exhibits were admitted when Ojutalayo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), led in evidence one of the claimants Samson Ogunleye as a witness.

