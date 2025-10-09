500 Illegal Miners Arrested, 270 Facing Prosecution – NSCDC

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, said that no fewer than 500 persons have been arrested, with 270 facing prosecution in connection with illegal mining.

Audi made this known yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the House Adhoc-committee on illegal mining. Audi, who was represented by Assistant Commandant of Corps, John Attah, declared the readiness of Mining Marshals of the Corps to collaborate with the National Assembly in containing illegal mining.

He said that NSCDC deliberately set up the Mining Marshals task force to combat illegal mining aimed at closing revenue leakages.

Earlier, Chairman of the Adhoc-committee, Rep. Sanni Abdulraheem, affirmed the committee’s task of blocking revenue leakages arising from illegal mining Abdulraheem, who condemned illegal mining, said it is a scourge with devastating effects on the national economy.

“Illegal mining, as we all know, is a scourge that has had devastating effects on our nation from massive revenue losses to criminality that undermines our security and alters the environment.