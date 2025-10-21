500 GAVI/UNICEF-Supported PHC Staff Absorbed Into Unified LG Service In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the full absorption of all GAVI/UNICEF-supported Primary Health Care (PHC) staff into the Unified Local Government Service, a move aimed at strengthening the PHC system and improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Umar Dutsin-Mari, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the approval underscores the present administration’s commitment to strengthening the PHC system and enhancing service delivery across the state.

According to the statement, the decision followed the successful implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kebbi State Government and GAVI/UNICEF, which has significantly improved the quality and accessibility of primary healthcare services across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner explained that during the MoU close-out ceremony, Governor Idris pledged to secure the future of the dedicated staff who served under the GAVI/UNICEF-supported PHC programmes.

The statement further disclosed that the governor also approved the recruitment of an additional 191 personnel, bringing the total number of staff to be absorbed across the 21 LGAs to 500.

While appreciating the invaluable support and partnership of GAVI/UNICEF in improving healthcare services and reforming the health sector, the statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining these achievements and ensuring the welfare of health workers across the state.

The Kebbi State Government also encouraged the public to continue supporting its initiatives aimed at achieving accessible and quality healthcare for all residents of the state.