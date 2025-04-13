500 Criminals, Illicit Drugs Worth Millions Arrested In Kano – Taskforce

Share

No fewer than 500 most-wanted criminals and their dangerous weapons have been arrested and recovered by a combined taskforce set up by the Kano State Government to rid the city of social vices.

The Chairman of the Taskforce on Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, who also serves as the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Yusuf Kofar Mata, revealed that the suspects were involved in various acts of thuggery and drug-related crimes across the State.

He said the arrested individuals were on the Police’s wanted list.

The taskforce, which includes operatives from the Police, DSS, NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, Immigration, Vigilante groups, and government officials, recently apprehended an additional 75 hardened criminals during a single night operation as they attempted to flee.

Kofar Mata made this known on Sunday in Kano at a security stakeholders’ engagement meeting on strengthening security models in the northern commercial city.

He said that due to the resurgence of thuggery and drug trafficking in the State, the committee had successfully identified criminal hideouts and dangerous spots in several communities across the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas.

He urged community leaders to continue supporting the committee to enhance the safety of lives and property in the State, describing the stakeholders’ meeting as crucial in fostering peace and tranquility.

Also speaking at the event, Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, commended the achievements of the taskforce, noting that its establishment demonstrates the government’s firm resolve to address the State’s security challenges.

“This workshop marks a significant milestone in our collective journey toward ensuring peace and stability in Kano State — a goal that is not merely desirable but essential for the prosperity and progress of our great state,” he said.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that security cannot be achieved in isolation, stressing the importance of collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, community representatives, and citizens.

“We must recognize that the security of our communities is a shared responsibility,” he added.

On his part, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, said the synergy among the security agencies had produced tangible results through intelligence-led operations.

He called on the a government to establish a special court to prosecute thugs, phone snatchers, and drug dealers.

“We developed a comprehensive action plan to tackle these issues head-on, and I’m delighted to report that our efforts are yielding significant results. We’ve arrested 150 individuals involved in thuggery and other violent crimes and recovered dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen property,” Bakori said.

He also praised the role of traditional rulers, particularly ward heads (Masu Unguwanni), in community policing, saying they are close to the people and can provide valuable intelligence on local security matters.

The Kano State Commander of the NDLEA, Abubakar Idris, also commended the collaboration among security agencies and called for sustained efforts in addressing the State’s security challenges.

