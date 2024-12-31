50 Zamfara Communities Flee Over Bello Turji’s Threats

Share

Residents of 50 communities in Zamfara State have reportedly fled their homes following threats by wanted bandit kingpin Bello Turji.

The wanted Turji in a recent video threatened to unleash mayhem on Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Isah local government areas in Zamfara and Sokoto states if the military did not release his brother Baka Wurgi, who is in detention.

He also threatened to cancel all reconciliations between his gang and stakeholders consisting of traditional rulers and religious leaders if his members arrested by troops were not released.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau yesterday, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi pleaded with the security agencies to save innocent lives.

He said “Since Turji’s video was released, over 50 communities in the Shinkafi Local Government Area have been deserted.”

