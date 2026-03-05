50-Yr Jinx: Wike Promises FCT Indigenous Residents Cofo On Ancestral Lands

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, is set to break a 50-year jinx in Abuja, following his promise to grant indigenous people of FCT Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) on their ancestral land.

This promise, if it becomes a reality, might end the plight of Abuja’s indigenous people who have over the past 50 years contended with relocation and displacement from their place of birth due to the government’s infrastructural development efforts.

Wike disclosed this Tuesday evening in Abuja during his “thank you” visit to stakeholders of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) over the successful conduct of the just concluded Area Council elections.

The minister, who responded to the request presented to him by the paramount rulers of Garki Chiefdom and the youth leaders, noted that he would consider giving CofO to enable indigenous people retain their places of birth without indiscriminate displacement.

He said as someone who has been a local government chairman in one of the most important Local Government Areas in the country, he understands what it means to displace people from the ancestral homes.

According to him, “I will do everything possible” to consider the request to start granting CofO to indigenous people on the lands where they live.