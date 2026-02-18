50 Years After Murtala Muhammed

Darkness enveloped Dodan Barracks on February 13, 1976 following the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed in Lagos as the Nigerian Head of State headed to his office on a busy day. He died with his Aide de Camp (ADC) Lt. Akinrinade Akinsehinwa and driver.

Curiously, some of those involved in the assassination were part of the July 29, 1966 coup that claimed the lives of General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi and Col. Adekunle Fajuyi in Ibadan. Lt-Col. Bukar Dimka, Major Clement Dabang, Major Ibrahim Rabo and Lt. Sabo Kwale played active roles in Kaduna and Ibadan, respectively. Murtala, the mastermind of the coup that made General Yakubu Gowon Head of State in 1966, would later benefit from Gowon’s ouster in 1975.

Remarkably, the two events occurred on July 29. When the July 29, 1975 coup happened, both men were out of the country. Gowon was in Kampala for the African Union summit. Murtala sat comfortably in a London home, awaiting briefing from the plotters in Lagos who opened the airspace to allow his flight touch down.

Many have praised Murtala as a hero who dealt with corruption headlong by retiring Gowon’s Super Permanent Secretaries and hundreds of Federal Service workers, with immediate effect. All Military Service Chiefs were disengaged. For the first time, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force were handed over to core officers.

Vice Admiral Akinwale Wey, who joined the Navy from the Marine Department, gave way to Michael Adelanwa, a Dartmouth product. Sandhurst trained Emmanuel Ikwue, who was seconded to the Air Force, was succeeded by John Yisa Dojo, a 1963 pioneer Air Force cadet. Murtala’s foreign policy was unambiguous. He did not pretend to favour the West while supporting liberation struggles in Southern Africa.

That departure from London and Washington did not go down well with the British and their American allies. There were questions about the man who changed from Rufai to Ramat. To the Afenmai of Edo State, Murtala hailed from Igbei, in Auchi. His father was a kola nut seller in Agege, Lagos, who relocated to Kano and found love in the heart of a Hausa lady, from a prominent family.

When Murtala made an official pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the four traditional rulers that accompanied him was the Otaru of Auchi, Guruza Momoh. The governor of Mid – Western State, George Innih, was Afenmai, from Agenebode. Col. Abdurahman Mamudu, from Agbede, took over as Commander, Nigeria Army Signals. Another controversy came up in the Middle Belt where some people claimed the new Head of State was one of their own.

One insider confirmed that when Dimka led the coup that took Murtala’s life, Joe Garba condemned them for killing their brother. Perhaps, one area which left a blemish on all the good Murtala ever did was the Asaba Genocide that took place during the Civil War. As the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 2nd Division of the Nigeria Army, he did nothing to stop the massacre of innocent men and boys who came to welcome his troops. Unfortunately, the officer who did the dirty job was Ibrahim Taiwo.

Murtala was in Umunede when the madness took place. Coincidentally, in a strange twist of fate, both men, born in 1938 and aged 38, died on the same day, February 13, 1976. Taiwo grew up in the North where he was addressed as Ibrahim Kagara but hailed from Ogbomosho, in the South. What many did not know was that Murtala had everything to lose if he allowed the genocide. His sister in law, now Senator Ireti Kingibe, was in that town at the time.

And an Asaba man, Joe Achuzia, who later fought on the Biafran side, as a colonel was saved by Murtala when the July 1966 mutineers descended on the Lagos Airport. Murtala was found wanting during the Civil War. He wasted his troops, making several futile attempts to cross the River Niger. The height of it all was when a convoy of soldiers and military hardware got annihilated at Abagana.

He was extremely fortunate that Gowon did not court martial him for his failings. Gowon allowed Murtala room for insubordination. After the Biafrans were driven from Benin, Murtala appointed Samuel Ogbemudia governor of Mid-West without getting clearance from his Commander-in-Chief. Yet, Gowon never reversed it and instead went ahead to ratify the appointment. Murtala’s style was somewhat controversial. His method killed the Public Service.

Mobolaji Johnson, military governor of Lagos State, who was neither guilty of fraud nor found incompetent, lost his job and from Government House, Marina, became a squatter in mainland Lagos. That was the beginning of looting as the picture of senior workers who were retired into penury hurt their subordinates.

It looked like Murtala tried to pacify the Igbo after the Asaba Genocide. Gowon was not bold enough to appoint an Igbo Military governor. His successor chose Ndubuisi Kanu, as the first Igbo military governor, after the war. Kanu also became the first Igbo member of the Supreme Military Council, since the end of the Ironsi regime in 1966.