The Bauchi State High Court has sentenced 50-year-old Yusuf Bako to life in prison for the rape of a young girl inside a mosque in the city of Bauchi.

New Telegraph has gathered that; Bako was earlier arrested in 2020.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was charged with raping an unnamed four-year-old girl inside the mosque.

It was discovered that he had served two jail terms for comparable sexual offenses.

Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf, the Director of Public Prosecution, emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to rape victim justice and the state’s implementation of the VAPP Law when he confirmed the conviction to reporters on Wednesday.

She further stated that; the judgement was delivered by Justice Sa’ad Zadawa of High Court No.6 in late November this year after hearings from both sides of the case.

She however, also urged parents to assist law enforcement in their prosecution of offenders.

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, enacted the VAPP Law in 2022, which imposed severe punishments on convicted rape