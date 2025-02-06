50% Telecom Tariffs: Centre Lauds NCC, NLC Over Meeting

Share

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has praised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for meeting to discuss the 50 per cent increase in telecommunication tariffs.

The meeting w convened by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume resulted in the suspension of the NLC’s proposed protests scheduled for Tuesday.

The NLC had rejected the 50 per cent tariff hike, citing its potential to exacerbate the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, who are already struggling with a minimum wage of only N70,000.

However, following the meeting, the NLC has agreed to wait for the outcome of a 10-man committee review before determining their next course of action.

This committee, comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC is expected to provide a platform for thorough examination and analysis of the tariff increase.

In a statement by Executive Director Martins Tayo, the Centre said the decision to establish this committee demonstrates a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and find a solution that benefits all stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us: