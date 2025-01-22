50% Tariff Increase: ATICEN Pleads With Telecom Subscribers

Share

The President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers’ of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, has pleaded with the subscribers, stakeholders, and consumers in the telecommunications ecosystem to see the need to have a better understanding regarding the tariff adjustment with a 50 per cent increment by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This was as he said the industry regulator based its decision on the reality of the financial pressures confronted by the mobile network operators (MNOs).

He added that the rising inflation, energy costs, operational costs and currency devaluation faced in the country are the main reasons for the recent tariff hike as approved by NCC.

John-Williams pleaded in a statement on Wednesday, as he commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani as well as the EVC/CEO of NCC, Dr Aminu Maina, for taking a proactive measure concerning the telecommunications tariffs hike in Nigeria.

He said this will further ensure the operational sustainability of the telecom operators in Nigeria. He equally urged the subscribers and consumers to always have the interests of the operators at heart for the sustainability of the industry, since the industry regulator is always protecting the consumer’s rights.

The Association boss also emphasised the foremost role the telecoms sector and the ICTs subsector play in Nigeria’s economy through its contributions to foreign direct investment (FDI) and GDP growth.

He noted that aside from the Oil and Gas industry, “the telecoms industry is the only sector attracting significant investment growth and Nigerians shouldn’t allow it to collapse by way of destructive criticism.”

“We hereby support the tariff adjustment in order to prevent the telecommunications sector from crumpling and to foster economic growth. As the industry’s mouthpiece for the operators, going forward, we assured Nigerians that there shall be more improved service delivery as requested by the subscribers and as always maintained by the operators.

“Together, I believe we can achieve even more momentous milestones in the telecommunications industry if we welcome what I will call, “All-Hands-On-Deck collaboration” among stakeholders and players in the industry and not the “Pull-Others-Down Syndrome,” he added.

