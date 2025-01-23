50% Tariff Hike: Telecos Gives Fresh Update On Call, Data

Share

Telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria have disclosed that the 50 per cent recently approved hike on call, data, and other tariffs will soon commence for its subscribers.

The Chairman of the Association of Telecommunication Companies (ATCON), Gbenga Adebayo who made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen said telcos are fulfilling all regulatory requirements necessary to implement the new telecoms tariff hike for subscribers.

Adebayo, however, failed to give the exact date on which telcos would commence the fresh tariff hike implementation but said it would take off any time operators such as MTN, Airtel, and Glo conclude the required regulatory steps.

He said, “The 50 per cent tariff hike will be implemented as soon as possible. We are now going through regulatory requirements of the telecoms tariff hike.

“When the regulatory steps are completed, operators will start introducing the new tariff. “I can’t say February 2025 or earlier, but as soon as the regulatory steps are concluded, operators will introduce the new tariff hike.”

